Game of Thrones is not only one of the highest-rated shows ever produced but also one of the most expensive. The spectacular dragon action, stunning special effects, breathtaking locations, and intricate costumes show that HBO invested significant money in bringing George R. R. Martin’s world to life.

The first season of the fantasy drama, which aired in 2011, cost around $50 to $60 million to produce. The show’s budget increased every year, averaging $15 million per episode in the final season. Here is a ranking of the 10 most expensive episodes of Game of Thrones:

10. Season 5, Episode 10: “Mother’s Mercy”

Budget: $8 Million

The season 5 finale, featuring the infamous Cersei’s Walk of Shame, is the 10th most expensive episode in the series. The large budget was mainly used for filming the much-talked-about sequence, where Lena Headey’s body double actually performed the nude walk, and the actress’s face was morphed onto her body using special effects. Additionally, around 500 extras were used to portray the crowd on the streets of King’s Landing. Other significant events in the episode included Jon Snow’s murder at the Wall and Arya Stark’s assassination of Meryn Trant.

9. Season 2, Episode 9: “Blackwater”

Budget: $8 Million

The ninth episode of season 2 featured the iconic Battle of Blackwater Bay, where the King’s Landing army faced off against Stannis Baratheon’s fleet. Entirely set in the capital city, the episode showcased high-octane action and drama, culminating in Tyrion Lannister saving the city. Although HBO had allocated a budget of $6 million per episode for the second season, the creators convinced the network to provide an additional $2 million to depict the full scale of the battle.

8. Season 5, Episode 8: “Hardhome”

Budget: $10 Million

One of the most memorable episodes of the series, “Hardhome”, is remembered for Jon Snow and the Free Folk’s battle against the Army of the Dead. Jon’s fight scenes had to be filmed several times with different opponents on a green screen, which took a lot of time and money. The production team also used 400 extras and 50 stunt people to portray the battle authentically.

7. Season 6, Episode 9: “The Battle of the Bastards”

Budget: $11 Million

One of the highest-rated TV episodes on IMDb, “The Battle of the Bastards”, featured the thrilling battle between the armies of Jon and Sansa and Ramsay Bolton at Winterfell. The battle sequences took 25 days to film and involved 500 extras, 600 crew members, and 70 horses, all of which contributed to its cost. Meanwhile, Theon and Yara arrived in Meereen to meet Daenerys and sought her help in overthrowing Euron from the Iron Islands.

6. Season 8, Episode 1: “Winterfell”

Budget: $15 Million

Game of Thrones Season 8 might not have been the greatest television, but it was undoubtedly one of the costliest seasons ever produced. The debut episode of the season, “Winterfell,” marked Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen’s arrival at Winterfell with their army as they prepared for the upcoming battle against the White Walkers. Meanwhile, Jon reunites with his family, and Bran reveals Jon’s true parentage, hinting that he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

5. Season 8, Episode 2: “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

Budget: $15 Million

While “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” was mostly dialogue-oriented, it showcased the union of several different characters as they prepared for the impending battle against the White Walkers. Jaime Lannister arrived at Winterfell and faced judgment by the Starks but was ultimately accepted by the group. Meanwhile, Arya Stark and Gendry shared an intimate moment, and Brienne of Tarth was knighted by Jaime, fulfilling her long-held dream.

4. Season 8, Episode 3: “The Long Night”

Budget: $15 Million

After teasing “Winter Is Coming” throughout the series, winter finally arrived in “The Long Night.” Although it didn’t last as long as expected, it did give us an epic battle between the armies of the living and the dead. While the audience complained about the low lighting and visibility in the episode, it did feature some VFX-heavy war sequences, making it a costly affair.

3. Season 8, Episode 4: “The Last of the Starks”

Budget: $15 Million

“The Last of the Starks” showcased the aftermath of the battle with the White Walkers as a funeral for the dead was organized, followed by a feast of victory. Meanwhile, Jon and Daenerys headed to King’s Landing with her remaining dragons and asked Cersei to surrender. At the same time, Jaime and Brienne’s love story concludes in the episode, while Gendry is recognized as a Baratheon. Daenerys lost two of her closest aides in the episode, leaving her enraged.

2. Season 8, Episode 5: “The Bells”

Budget: $15 Million

The final battle for the Iron Throne took place in the penultimate episode of season 8, “The Bells.” Though things did not turn out well for Cersei, nor for the small folk, the episode did depict some heavy dragon action as Daenerys burned King’s Landing to ashes. While the logic behind Daenerys turning into the Mad Queen was highly criticized, the episode did receive praise for its visual effects and performances.

1. Season 8, Episode 6: “The Iron Throne”

Budget: $15 Million

At the top of the list is the series finale, “The Iron Throne.” While the show did not end as well as the audience had hoped, the finale did tie up all the loose ends as Jon killed Daenerys and was ordered to spend his life at the Wall. On the other hand, Bran, “the Broken”, was declared the King of the Six Kingdoms, with Sansa becoming the Queen in the North. “The Iron Throne” may not be the best episode of Game of Thrones, but it is undoubtedly the costliest.

