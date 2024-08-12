Sony and Wayfarer Studios’ It Ends with Us is a resounding success at the box office. The Blake Lively film lit up the box office, tripling its $25M production budget in the debut weekend. The female-driven romance drama, based on a novel by Colleen Hoover, also earned four times more than Sony’s 2022 sleeper hit Where The Crawdad Sing, which was also based on a book by Delia Owens.

Blake Lively’s film, which hit theatres on August 9, 2024, had a spectacular debut at the North American (U.S. and Canada) Box Office, grossing $50M in the three-day opening weekend. The film resonated with more than just the U.S. audience. It Ends With Us also had a lively international start after opening in 42 markets, including the U.K., Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Per box office pundit Luiz Fernando, It Ends With Us raked in $30M overseas during the opening weekend, bringing its grand global total to $80M. With a budget of $25M, the film has already tripled its profits.

Furthermore, the film also earned significantly more than Sony’s last book adaptation hit, Where The Crawdad Sing, which only grossed over $17M during the opening weekend. Furthermore, it appears It Ends With Us will soon surpass the 2022 film’s entire international haul of $54M.

Considering Where The Crawdads Singh was also a box office hit, earning $144M worldwide, it is a no-brainer that It Ends With US will gross significantly higher than the 2022 Sony hit, given the stellar debut earnings.

The last book to movie screen to generate the buzz was 2014’s The Fault In Our Stars, which became a phenomenon after grossing $307M worldwide against a budget of $12M.

The Blake Lively film also earned more than The Fault in Our Stars’ $48M opening weekend collection.

The stellar box office start is unsurprising, considering Colleen Hoover’s books have a cult following. Half of her books have made it to The New York Times’s bestselling list, and she boasts $2M followers on Instagram. It’s not an understatement to say Hoover boasts a devoted fanbase. However, it’s up to the readers to determine if great sales and online hysteria can be conflated with great storytelling.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: 10 Darkest And Unforgettable Moments In The Harry Potter Franchise: From Snape’s Death To Cedric’s Murder

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News