Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s starrer It Ends With Us has finally arrived at the theatres. Although it is too early to predict its future but, for now, it has undoubtedly thwarted Deadpool & Wolverine with its opening day numbers. The MCU movie is led by Blake’s better half, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Blake’s movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name and features Brandon Skelnar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj. Bladoni directed the film. The movie opened with mixed reactions, as critics have rated it 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the Audience Score is a solid 94%.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s movie In Ends With Us pushed Deadpool & Wolverine to the second spot with its Friday collections, including the previews. The report revealed Baldoni’s film scored a strong $24 million on its release day, including $7 million from Thursday previews. Compared to The Marvels’ $21.6 million and The Lost City’s $11.5 million, it is the third biggest opening day for female centered movies post-COVID.

It Ends With Us remains under Margot Robbie led Barbie and Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Blake Lively’s movie is eyeing a $50 million to $60 million debut weekend in the US. The international numbers are yet to be reported.

More about It Ends With Us-

The story revolves around Lily, who overcomes a traumatic childhood and embarks on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection, but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us was released in the theatres on August 9.

