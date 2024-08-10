Aquaman To Avengers: Endgame, 10 Highest-Grossing Superhero Films As Deadpool & Wolverine Lands #15th Spot On The Coveted List!

Superhero films were always a laughing stock at the box office before the X-Men and Spider-Man franchises changed the game, earning hefty profits for the studio. While Tim Burton’s Batman and Christopher Reeves’s Superman scored a substantial stake at the worldwide box office for a superhero genre, their descendants failed to make an impact until the X-Men and Spider-Man franchises swooped in for the save.

The X-Men and Spider-Man franchises revived the otherwise dormant Superhero genre. In the last 15 years, superhero films have produced one billion-dollar hit after another, and so far, Marvel films have dominated the list of highest-grossing films.

Meanwhile, very few DC titles have made the list. Marvel’s latest offering, Deadpool and Wolverine, will soon cross the billion-dollar mark and potentially enter the top 10 spot. However, Deadpool and Wolverine have currently secured the number 15 spot after raking in $924M worldwide within 14 days of their theatrical release.

The film will soon overtake Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness’ $952M and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films to become the 12th highest-grossing superhero film of all time in the next few days. However, it remains to be seen if Deadpool and Wolverine will defeat Captain Marvel and Aquaman to enter the top 10. Meanwhile, here are the ten highest-grossing Superhero Films of all time

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.7B

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.04B

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.9B

The Avengers (2012) – $1.5B

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $1.39B

Black Panther (2018) – $1.33B

Iron Man 3 (2013) – $1.2B

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – $1.151B

Spide-Man Far From Home (2019) – $1.132B

Aquaman (2018) – $1.131B

Captain Marvel secured the eleventh spot after earning $1.129B, and Dark Knight Rises trailed behind with $1.08B.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon 2 Rules At #1 On The Weekly Streaming Rankings, While The Boys Season 4 Stays Within Top 5; Full List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News