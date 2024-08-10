With Jonathan Majors out of the MCU following his highly publicized departure, Marvel’s grand plan is shifting gears. Enter Robert Downey Jr., returning to the fold not as Iron Man, but as the formidable Victor von Doom. This surprising twist comes alongside the announcement that the Russo brothers will direct the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

This casting move has ignited a mix of excitement and skepticism. Marvel fans are surprised by Downey Jr.’s performance as Doctor Doom, especially because of the racial undertones and the fact that Doom has always been Romani in the books. Now, the big question is: How will Kang, who was supposed to play a key role in Marvel’s multiverse story, move forward?

With Kang’s future now uncertain, fans are left wondering how Marvel will address his sudden departure. Will the franchise opt for a recasting or a creative write-out? Let’s dive into the theories about Kang’s fate in the MCU.

Jonathan Majors Reacts to Kang’s Replacement by Doctor Doom: How ‘Loki’ Might Be Writing Kang Out of the MCU

Jonathan Majors has voiced his disappointment over Kang being sidelined for Doctor Doom, especially following his recent legal troubles. Despite the setback, Majors expressed excitement about Robert Downey Jr.’s return as the iconic villain.

When Disney cut ties with Majors, he had a prominent role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which received a rough reception, and in the critically acclaimed Loki series. The latter might offer a clever way to phase Kang out of the MCU.

In Loki Season 2, Loki steps into the role of managing the multiverse, effectively replacing Kang’s variant, He Who Remains. By letting timelines proliferate instead of pruning them, Loki could prevent a potential Kang variant army from rising. This twist could diminish Kang’s threat level and reposition him as a minor element in the multiverse saga, rather than a major antagonist like Thanos. With Loki’s strong fanbase, this move would make the transition smoother for casual viewers.

Doctor Doom’s MCU Debut Reboot the Kang Storyline

With Doctor Doom stepping into the MCU, there’s buzz about him potentially being tied to Kang’s storyline as a variant. This theory could offer Marvel a way to maintain some of the narrative momentum built around Kang.

For years, Marvel has teased Kang’s grand plan—a multiverse war and an Avengers showdown. The anticipation was high for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now Doomsday) and Secret Wars, but Kang’s full arc never materialized. Introducing Downey’s Doctor Doom as a Kang variant from another timeline could allow Marvel to seamlessly integrate the character’s extensive setup into the new villain’s storyline.

However, this approach complicates matters. The Multiverse Saga has already been criticized for its convoluted narrative and confusing lore. With mixed reviews and tepid box office returns for projects like Quantumania, Disney may prefer to simplify the storyline. Instead of further entangling the plot, they might opt to move forward with clear, fan-favorite characters and plots, leaving Kang’s intricate buildup behind.

Possibility of a Kang Still Have a Future in the MCU and New Role

Even with Doctor Doom taking center stage, Kang could still have a future in the MCU. Although Doom will lead Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, leaving Kang out of the limelight, there’s room for a potential recast and a shift in Kang’s role.

The Multiverse isn’t disappearing anytime soon, so Kang could be sidelined but not forgotten. After his defeat by Ant-Man and the suppression by Loki, Kang might reappear later as a secondary villain or a minor antagonist. This approach would allow Marvel to maintain Kang’s presence without overshadowing Doom or other key characters.

Kang’s prior attempts to capture audiences fell short compared to Thanos’ impact, partly due to his ever-changing variants and occasional silliness. A more minor role, as a backup villain or rival to Doom, might suit him better. If Disney chooses to recast, names like Colman Domingo and John Boyega have surfaced as potential candidates. For now, the spotlight is on Doom, but Kang’s return could still be on the horizon.

Kang’s Complex Comic Book History Might Lead to a Surprising MCU Twist

Marvel’s history with Kang, aka Nathaniel Richards, is a labyrinth of timelines and identities, making for intriguing possibilities in the MCU. In the comics, Kang has been tied to both Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) and Victor von Doom, and even turned hero as Iron Lad—a Young Avengers counterpart to Iron Man who battles evil as a force for good.

This tangled backstory offers Marvel Studios a goldmine of material. Future films could introduce a new Kang variant with a fresh actor, perhaps echoing Iron Lad’s rejection of his darker future. With Robert Downey Jr. now cast as Doctor Doom, there’s even room for wild theories. Could a Tony Stark variant become Kang in another timeline, blending Iron Man’s legacy with Kang’s?

This theory, while speculative, aligns with Kang’s rich comic history. Marvel might choose to blend or rewrite elements of Kang’s past, with Downey’s Doom potentially serving as a placeholder before a more permanent villain takes center stage in Secret Wars. The possibilities are endless, proving that even a villain as complex as Kang can find new life in the MCU.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon 2 Rules At #1 On The Weekly Streaming Rankings, While The Boys Season 4 Stays Within Top 5; Full List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News