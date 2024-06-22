A few days back, it was revealed that former Marvel star Jonathan Majors would receive Hollywood Unlocked’s Perseverance Award. The actor was presented with the award on Friday, and while accepting it, he broke into tears. The actor is best known for playing the role of Kang the Conqueror and its variants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU.

He gained recognition with the horror series Lovecraft Country, and his appearances in movies like Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man In San Francisco, and others further strengthened his place in the industry. Majors’ popularity catapulted after appearing as the time-traveling villain in the MCU, and he made Marvel’s feature debut in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Unfortunately, soon after Ant-Man 3’s release, Jonathan was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, the Marvel star was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment. The rising star was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

Due to this controversy, Jonathan Majors was fired from Marvel by Disney and lost several other projects, including commercials. Six months have passed since his conviction, and he received the Perseverance Award by Hollywood Unlocked at the annual Impact Awards in Beverly Hills last night. According to Variety, the Marvel star moved to tears after receiving the award from self-help guru and inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant.

As per the media outlet, Jonathan Majors said, “I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings — I acknowledge them.” The Creed III star reflected on the trial and the controversy while giving his acceptance speech. He continued, “Perseverance means what? Perseverance means persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay.”

He added, “And the God I serve has put me in a position where I’ve had to embody that word more than I wished or wanted.” Jonathan also touched upon racism, and people fall prey to it as he said, “We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains.” “But I’ve come to realize, me, personally, I ain’t none of that. … I’m just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony.”

Jonathan also thanked everyone who stood by him in these challenging times, including his girlfriend Meagan Good. Another major night highlight was that Majors got a new role after the controversy—his first project after conviction. The Marvel star will lead Martin Villeneuve’s revenge thriller ‘Merciless.’ THR’s Chris Gardner posted the 17-minute-long video on social media, showing Majors in tears while embracing presenter Iyanla. Check it out here:

BREAKING: Jonathan Majors takes the stage and immediately breaks down in tears as he accepts a Perseverance Award. He’s comforted by presenter Iyanla Vanzant who kisses his forehead and cheeks, rubs his shoulders and dries his tears. He first offers thanks to “Lord and savior… pic.twitter.com/jVytEQnfgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 22, 2024

