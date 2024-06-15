Deadpool and Wolverine is reportedly gearing up to smash domestic box office records. The threequel to the Marvel/Disney franchise is on track to generate the biggest opening weekend for any R-rated flick at the domestic box office.

Quorum, long-range box office tracking for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, is reporting a projection of $200M-$239M in its opening weekend in North America.

The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman R-rated threequel pre-release projections are conservative, which means the tracking system believes the superhero movie could potentially accumulate more than $239M, breaking the record as the biggest opening day for any R-rated film.

The original Deadpool held the record for the biggest R-rated opening at the domestic box office, which grossed $132.4M in February 2016. Even if Deadpool & Wolverine comes up a hundred million short of the estimated projection, it would still beat the record for the biggest opening-day earnings in the R-rated arena.

The early projections for the Shawn Levy-directed superhero movie mark the best opening for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since No Way Home in 2021, which accumulated $260.1M at the domestic box office.

While it remains to be seen if Deadpool & Wolverine lives up to the hype of the early box office projections, Disney is having a good summer with the release of Inside Out 2. The Disney/ Pixar film is expected to open to at least $130 million in North America, making it the first film in 2024 to clear $100 million in its debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Inside Out 2 was on fire at the Friday box office, hauling $60 million domestically. Incredibles 2 holds the crown for the top animated opening of all time with $182.7 million.

