The indie movie queen Kristen Stewart is breaking records with her latest films. The Twilight alum’s new comedy film has set the record as the actress’ highest-scoring film on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 33-year-old child actress broke into mainstream cinema success at a young age with the Twilight Franchise, which grossed over $5.28 billion worldwide. Since then, Kristen Stewart has taken on a wide array of roles, primarily in independent films, which have garnered strong critical reviews.

However, none have scored a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating until now.

Kristen Stewart’s new comedy Sacramento has received a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

Michael Angarano’s directed movie, which runs in theatres from June 5 to 16, has been reviewed by seven critics who praised the film that follows the story of two reunited friends taking a last-minute trip together from LA to Sacramento.

In their review, Deadline wrote: “Its examination of strained friendships, the fear of inadequacy in impending fatherhood, and the importance of mental health conversations are handled with a good balance of care and humor.”

IndieWire added: “Its casual nature and outward lack of ambition belie how well it manages to convey the terror that change brings into our lives,” while Slashfilm said: “Sacramento might just be the funniest – and most charming – surprise of the year.”

Hollywood reporter noted, “Angarano and Chris Smith’s slight screenplay details the relationship between Ricky and Glenn just enough to keep the narrative moving, but more information, especially about the two men, would have elevated Sacramento.”

The film also stars Michael Cera from Arrested Development, Maya Erskine, and This Is Us actor Michael Angarano, who also directed it.

