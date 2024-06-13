Kristen Stewart has been under the spotlight since the Twilight movie came out. Even though the franchise ended years ago, Kristen grew out of it and has now made a place for herself in the industry. She not only experiments with her role on-screen, but she also stands out on the red carpet. Kristen is a gorgeous woman, and she knows it. She showcases her best traits in photoshoots. Today, we have brought you a throwback picture of the actress in a pretty little red attire. Scroll below for more.

Kristen Stewart, as Bella Swan, became a household name, and she even stayed in the news for her relationship with Robert Pattinson. The actress received a lot of hate for cheating on Robert, and they parted ways eventually. Professionally, Stewart is more interested in working with independent productions. She earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the biographical drama Spencer, where she portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kristen Stewart’s style also has a varied range, just like her filmography—from sporting tweeds to chic gowns, she nails every outfit she wears. Cinesthetic posted the throwback picture on Twitter, and it is from a 2011 photoshoot for GQ magazine. Kristen wore a strapless dress in a bold red color with a sweetheart neckline.

The body-hugging dress wrapped around the Stewart’s curves gently. The plunging neckline was too deep and almost seemed to be on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction.

She looked surreal in that look, and her makeup was flawless and on point as she posed seductively in the water. For makeup, Kristen Stewart wore liner on her mascara-laden eyes. The dewey foundation glowed and made her skin look softer. She sported peach blush on the cheeks, and her hair was open and side-swept but away from her face and body.

Kristen Stewart’s makeup was completed with bold red matte lipstick with a velvet texture. The dress was short, and her legs were exposed, and the Twilight actress flaunted them gracefully.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Kristen Stewart for GQ magazine, 2011 pic.twitter.com/XzfTMRDByY — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 13, 2024

On the work front, Kristen Stewart’s Sacramento screened at the Tribecca Festival a few days back, and it received a strong 7.5 rating on IMDb.

