The Avengers cast is very close-knit and has excellent friendships. So, when Chris Hemsworth gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Robert Downey Jr. presents the occasion, there ought to be some fun commentary! The Oscar-winner utilized the opportunity to roast the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor. RDJ shared messages from fellow MCU actors, including Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

His popularity reached the sky with his role as Thor in the MCU. He has appeared in four solo Marvel movies and four Avengers movies. He has diverted from his superhero role and has now stepped into new territory, playing a character with negative shade in the George Miller directorial. He has created his name in the action genre, but Hemsworth is a very lovable person behind the scenes. Keep scrolling for more.

Robert Downey Jr showered his heartiest praises on Chris Hemsworth while marking the occasion. He said, “Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging,” as per Variety’s report. He also added, “However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal.”

Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he asked his Avengers co-stars to describe Chris Hemsworth in three words so that he could incorporate their answers into his speech. RDJ asked, “What is Chris Hemsworth?”

Robert Downey Jr revealed the answers one by one. Jeremy Renner said, “Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.” Mark Ruffalo responded, “friend from work,” a callback to Thor: Ragnarok. Scarlett Johansson stated, “sensitive leading lady.” Lastly, RDJ shared Chris Evans, aka Captain America’s answer, and said, “Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient.'”

However, the Furiosa star Chris Hemsworth thought he would receive the Hollywood Star in 2019 only when the Avengers: Endgame cast was asked to put their handprints in cement outside TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

⭐️ Robert Downey Jr. est présent à la cérémonie de Chris Hemsworth, recevant son étoile sur le Hollywood Walk Of Fame, et transmet quelques mots de la part de ses coéquipiers Avengers. pic.twitter.com/x0UtezNqvx — Le QG des Supers (@LeQGdesSupers) May 24, 2024

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in the US on May 24.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Star Wars: The Acolyte: Premiere Date, Plot, Cast, & Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News