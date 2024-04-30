The Avengers: Endgame director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo reflects on the ongoing debate about superhero fatigue as Marvel movies fail to create the same magic in the theatres. The sibling duo is popularly known as the Russo brothers; scroll below to find out what they say about certain MCU movies’ poor box office performances.

One of the MCU movies which did poorly at the box office was The Marvels. It was released in November last year. While the first part was a big success, the sequel became one of the lowest-earning MCU films. However, movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 did well at the box office. For the unversed, the Russo brothers have given MCU movies, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo recently attended the Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews in Scotland, where they spoke at length about the speculated superhero fatigue behind the MCU movies’ poor box office numbers. Anthony said to Games Radar, “I think it’s fatigue in general. The superhero fatigue question was around long before the work we were doing. So, it’s sort of an eternal complaint, like we always used to cite this back in our early days with superhero work.”

Avengers: Endgame’s co-director Joe Russo added, “I think it’s a reflection of the current state of everything.” He explained, “There’s a big generational divide about how you consume media. There’s a generation that’s used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it’s aging out.”

“You know, it’s a very different moment in time than it’s ever been. And so I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what’s at play more than anything else,” added Joe.

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers’ movie Avengers: Endgame turned five this year and is still one of the best superhero/comic book movies to come out of the MCU. Now, all eyes are on Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It is slated to be released on July 26.

