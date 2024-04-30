Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving that they are one of the most amazing power couples present out there. They are both acing in their respective careers and now Kelce has sealed a fantastic deal financially. Kelce’s popularity is now not limited to the world of sports but is beyond that because of his relationship with global star Taylor.

Taylor was previously in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for about six years before parting ways last year. After that, Swift was linked with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, but that too ended soon. After that, Swift was linked with Kelce, and there was no turning back. They embraced their love publicly through their adorable PDAs. From date nights to supporting each other, they have set a couple of goals for everyone. Scroll below for more.

According to Hindustan Times, NFL journalist Tom Pelissero reported that Travis Kelce’s longtime agent, Mike Simon, negotiated a contract with the Chiefs, making Kelce the highest-paid NFL player in his position category. As per the report, he has secured a contract for $34 million. The journalist stated, “Kelce now has guaranteed money in 2024, with additional money vesting year-by-year. He’s signed through 2027, when he’ll be 38.”

Previously, the New York Giants’ Darren Walker was the highest-paid tight-end NFL player, with a yearly salary of $17 million. In the list of the highest paid, Travis Kelce was in the fourth position due to his annual contract of $14.3 million. The Kansas City Chiefs shared the news on their social media handle as they wrote, “We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract.”

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce said, “Feels great to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man. It’s an honor and a pleasure, and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years. Getting fired up for this year. We’re back at it, baby. Chiefs forever!.”

Alright now! @tkelce has signed his new deal ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6ZaGVDv45B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2024

It is also a big year for Taylor Swift, as she achieved billionaire status. She also released her new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which became an instant hit.

