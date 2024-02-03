The entire globe is currently admiring Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. They began dating somewhere around September 2023 and have been inseparable since. There have been strong engagement rumors and speculations that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may pop the question at Super Bowl 2024. But will he retire from his career early to settle down with the love of his life? Scroll below for all the details.

Swift has faced a lot of heartbreaks, but it looks like her romance with Travis is the love story she’d been waiting for all her life. Her best friends, Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, and Selena Gomez, have all given their seal of approval. In fact, her father, Scott, is often seen accompanying Travis during her concerts, which means the family has given their blessings, too!

Will Travis Kelce retire early to settle with Taylor Swift?

It indeed looks like the right time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get married and settle down. But one cannot deny that they’re thriving in their careers. While Tay has been busy with The Eras Tour and has reportedly become a billionaire, her lover has been garnering a lot of love at the football games.

Singer and Kansas City native Melissa Etheridge has left fans with his remark on Travis Kelce’s early retirement. In an interview on Max’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, she said, “All those guys are way too professional, as she is, to let anything be a distraction. I love that she loves one of my favorite football players, Travis Kelce. He’s an amazing human being, and I think they’re a great couple. I’m just worried he’s gonna retire early to be with her.”

Well, it is just a mere opinion, and we hope Travis Kelce won’t let go of his career during its peak. Taylor Swift has been his biggest cheerleader and we’re sure she won’t let that happen!

Taylor Swift to attend Superbowl 2024?

Fans around the globe are curious whether Swift will make it in time to cheer Travis at his big showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl. For the unversed, the Love Story singer has a concert in Tokyo a day before the big game on February 13.

The Japanese Embassy has released an official statement and confirmed that Taylor could make it in time to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl, and they will take the necessary measures to make that possible. Fans can now take a huge sigh of relief!

🇯🇵 Statement from the Embassy of Japan on Taylor Swift’s Reported Travel from Japan to the United States ✈️🏈 Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/wFKadehTJk — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) February 2, 2024

