Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are done hiding their alleged relationship and seemingly made it public with their recent PDA. The duo were romantically linked for the first time last year. They were spotted together a few times, but they kept things casual. However, sources revealed that the Maestro star was head over heels for the supermodel, and they are being proved right!

Gigi has been in a committed relationship for a long time with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The former couple also have a daughter together, Khai. Bradley also has a daughter with his former partner, Irina Shayk, and they have been together for about four years. Bradley and Irina were spotted vacationing amid rumors about his relationship with Gigi, but as per reports, the supermodel wasn’t bothered by that.

On January 25, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed in London while taking a stroll holding hands. They seemed to be in an intense mood in the viral picture. The supermodel sported a pair of tan high-waisted trousers with a bomber jacket. She wore brown loafers and accessorized her look with gold earrings and brown sunglasses. Their pictures were obtained by Page Six. Gigi kept her hair up, tied in a neat braid, and carried a black purse.

Gigi’s handsome companion, Bradley Cooper, rocked army-print pants and a black wool coat. The Maestro star completed his OOTD with a blue beanie and sunglasses. For footwear, Cooper sported his comfy sneakers. The netizens are not very happy about this new pair in town or how they are dressed.

One of the users wrote on X, “Bradley looks like he’s dressing up in the clothes Zayn left behind 😂 for real, why is he trying to dress 20 years younger…”

Another disapproving user commented, “She looks like she is guiding her uncle home after laser surgery.”

One bringing Gigi Hadid’s former partner said, “he wannabe Zayn so bad IJBOL.”

Followed by a user saying, “I’m sorry, but this looks like a father & daughter.”

Another quipped, “he’s like 50 years old. He looks like he could be her dad.”

A user wrote, “She sure loves senior citizens.”

And, “Just a small, 20 year age difference… NBD”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper holding hands in London. https://t.co/6HSeIj9H5V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2024

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen holding hands out in London. pic.twitter.com/G5KEDG0cc3 — 21 (@21metgala) January 26, 2024

On the work front, Bradley Cooper has been nominated for the 2024 Oscars for his passion project, Maestro.

