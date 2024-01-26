Actor Robert De Niro is one of the greatest of his time, and the actor made a lot of buzz with his recent appearance in Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon, where he played William King Hale, a convicted American crime boss who was involved in Osage Indian murders. The actor enjoys a massive net worth, and it increases every year with the huge salaries he withdraws for such classic and iconic roles.

The actor currently owns a net worth of around $500 million. Some reports even quote this number as $520 million. However, this is a major growth from his net worth from 2008 – 2018, which was reported to be somewhere between $250 – $300 million.

A 100% Increase & Break Down In COVID

Robert De Niro’s net worth increased by almost 100% in the last six years. Most of these assets are real estate property and other luxuries. The actor 2020 appealed in court for cutting down his ex-wife’s credit card limit to half and explained that he had broken down when his chain of restaurants collapsed, and he might end up making only $7.5 million by the end of 2020. in case he gets lucky!

Robert De Niro’s 3,199,998% Salary Jump

The Irishman actor earned a meager amount of $50 for an uncredited appearance in Three Rooms in Manhattan in 1965. However, after an unbelievable journey of 58 years, he was recently paid $8 Million for his role in Killers Of The Flower Moon. A whopping 3,199,998% hike.

Highest Paid Role

If reports suggest, then Robert De Niro has been paid much more for his lead roles, and the fee for such films has been quoted as high as $25 million. This means that the actor has already witnessed a jump of a staggering 49,999,900%. An impossible number to do the math.

Robert De Niro’s Business Venture

The actor co-owns the Nobu restaurant chain with chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The restaurant chain has outlets at 45 locations across many countries and more than 12 hotels, which have collectively brought a revenue of $250 million in the year 2023. De Niro owns a 30% stake in this company, which amounts to $160 million. He annually earns $10 million profit.

$50 Million Worth Abode

Robert De Niro purchased his home in Greenwich Village, New York City, in 1974, worth $1.2 million. The property is today valued at more than $50 million. The six-storeyed, 10,000-square-foot property boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, a screening room, and a rooftop terrace. He also owns a Ranch in Gardiner, a beach house in Montauk, and a villa in Italy among his various properties.

Ever thought about how Kings live their lives in luxury? Well, here it was!

