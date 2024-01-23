Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been grabbing headlines for quite some time due to their public appearances, with people making guesses about whether all is well in their personal lives. However, despite the speculations, the couple has been going rock solid. The couple first met two decades ago and eventually split in 2004, only to rekindle their romance in 2021.

After the much-sought-after couple married each other in 2022, JLo is preparing for the release of her ninth album with her biggest fan, Ben, cheering the loudest as a proud husband. This album will surely bring a lot of accolades and money for the couple, who currently enjoy a net worth of over half a billion.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy a net worth of around $640 million together. This more than half a billion amount includes luxurious mansions, properties, and their incomes from films and brand endorsements.

JLo Owns 70% Of The Total

Out of the $640 Million net worth, Jennifer Lopez owns almost 70%. The singer-actress has a fortune worth $450 million. To date, her eight albums have sold over 80 million records worldwide. Her tour, On the 6 earned almost $765K, while her Dance Again world tour in 2012 earned over $50 million.

Jennifer Lopez’s Annual Salary

The Selena actress usually gets paid $9 million for a film, and she was paid $1 million for her first big break as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena. She is paid almost $20 million for one season of American Idol.

Ben Affleck’s Net Worth

Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth is almost 136% higher than Ben Affleck‘s. The Batman actor owns assets worth $150 million – $190 million, according to various celebrity profiling websites. He owns a property worth $7 million+ near Savannah, where they tied the knot in 2022. They, together, own a mansion worth $64 million now with eight bedrooms, 11 baths, and a 16,000 sq. feet fortress on a 1.13-acre compound.

Ben Affleck’s Annual Income

The actor earns almost $22 – $24 million in a year. His major earnings come from his role as a filmmaker, actor, and endorser of brands. While he reportedly charges in the range of $12 million to $15 million for a movie. His paycheck for Changing Lanes and The Sum of All Fears was $10 million, while it was $12.5 million for Gigli. His earnings from Batman made him $35 million worth in 2014.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez definitely make a powerful couple. Here’s hoping their upcoming projects bring them millions more.

