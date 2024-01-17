Selling Sunset is one of the most controversial yet viewed reality shows on Netflix. It revolves around the Oppenheim group and its real estate agents. Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan, and the girls give us an insight into their personal and professional lives. We’ve witnessed a lot of catfights over sales, commissions, and ego clashes. But do you know who has the highest net worth from the cast? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, The Oppenheim Group is owned by American real estate broker brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim. The show first premiered in 2019 and has completed seven successful seasons. There have been some changes in the cast, including the exit of Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, and Maya Vander, along with the additions of Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani, among others.

Take a look at the net worth of Season 7 Selling Sunset cast below:

Jason Oppenheim & Bret Oppenheim’s Net Worth 2024

Let’s start with the leaders. The twin brothers Jason and Brett have made the most of the popularity they gained from Selling Sunset on Netflix. They’re also leading the spin-off, Selling The OC (Newport Beach branch).

In Season 7, we witnessed Jason Oppenheim splurge a lot of his fortune on the new Selling Sunset office in Los Angeles. Well, he’s got little to worry about because the twin brothers have a net worth of a whopping $50 million each!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

Chrishell Stause Net Worth 2024

All we can recall right now is Chrishell‘s harsh words to Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young: “I make more than you in five minutes than you could make in five years.” It looks like she meant it because Christhell Stause, as per Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of a staggering $6 million.

Apart from real estate, Chrishell Stause surged her fortune via her acting stint on Days Of Our Lives and All My Children. She was also a part of the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars.

She owns a gorgeous home in Hollywood Hills that she bought for $3.3 million in 2021. And that’s not it! Chrishell also makes a lot of money via brand promotions on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Heather Rae Young Net Worth 2024

Heather Rae Young bid goodbye to Selling Sunset with Season 6. She was, however, seen in some sequences with BFF Bre Tiesi in season 7. She now has her own show with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered on March 2023.

Way before Selling Sunset, Heather used to model for Playboy. She is also a former Pilates instructor.

As per several sources online, Heather Rae Young has a fortune worth $3 million.

Emma Hernan & Nicole Young’s Net Worth 2024

Along with Heather Rae Young, Selling Sunset co-stars Emma Hernan and Nicole Young are also said to have a net worth of $3 million each.

Emma joined the show in Season Four and owns a plant-based food company, Emma Leigh & Co.

Nicole Young, on the other hand, made guest appearances during Season 3-5 of the Netflix real-estate show. She joined as a main cast member in Season 6 and continued to be a part of the gang in the latest season.

Many wouldn’t know, but Nicole was supposed to be part of Selling Sunset Season 1 but got cold feet. Albeit, she’s a very successful real estate agent with over $100 million in sales.

Bre Tiesi, Mary Fitzgerald & Amanza Smith’s Net Worth 2024

The famous BFFs of SS, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith, have a net worth of $1 million each.

Bre Tiesi, who joined the Netflix series in Season 6, also ties with them. She modeled as a teenager before appearing on TV shows like WAGS and Wild n’ Out.

Chelsea Lazkani Net Worth 2024

The controversial queen of Selling Sunset, Chelsea Lazkani, has a fortune worth $500,000. She’s known for her unfiltered thoughts and made a lot of noise over her thoughts on Bre Tiesi’s relationship with her boyfriend, Nick Cannon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office Collection (North America): Beats The Flash’s $108 Million Lifetime But Stays Around 58% Lower Than Its Predecessor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News