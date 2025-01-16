Ever since the news of The Real Housewives of London coming to Hayu first came out, fans have been excited to witness some British flavour in their favorite reality television franchise. The platform announced it last year during their fan fest, which immediately led to a lot of talk and buzz.

The series is expected to be released in 2025, but a recent report has revealed that the makers are facing a casting crisis that has delayed work on the upcoming original show. Casting has been the most anticipated part of the show, and here’s what we know about the reported casting issues.

Are Makers Of The Real Housewives Of London Facing A Casting Crisis?

According to Daily Mail, the production team has a problem hiring faces for the show. They expected many stars to sign up for the series, but that has not happened so far. Despite their efforts for months, they have not been able to get the cast they were expecting, which has also led to delays in the series’ production.

Hayu announced the show in October 2024 in the hopes of cashing in on the popularity of the US-based edition of the franchise. According to the report, they wanted to cast “glamorous business women rather than traditional celebrities or WAGs.” But that isn’t going as planned, as not many from the elite list of London women are willing to get cast on the upcoming reality show.

A source told the portal that the makers did not want to go down the “WAG or celeb route,” but “it’s not working as no one wants to do it.” According to the insider, the casting started in August, but several months later, no names were finalized as the cast members of the London edition.

The aim was to focus on the high-society aspect of British social circles, and filming was supposed to start in early 2025 so that it could be released in the latter half. The casting dilemmas have caused a wrench in those plans. Fans were promised “London’s most fabulous and fiery personalities,” showcasing drama, glamour, friendships, and more.

According to the source, Holly Valance, Trinny Woodall, and Chelsea Lazkani were approached, but they rejected the offer, claiming they had a few other commitments to focus on. Fran Cutler is also a name potentially in talks for The Real Housewives of London. With no concrete cast list set, the production is expected to see a delay if things keep going like this.

The producers have high expectations for the series’ success, and the pressure only increases with every passing day. According to the timeline, filming was expected to start or be all set in a couple of weeks. But the cast list for the upcoming series isn’t ready.

