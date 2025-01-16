The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills only escalates with each episode. While the previous ones focused on Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s feud, a recent episode features Garcelle Beauvais entering the chat. Here’s her remark and what she had to say about it. In addition, Kyle Richards slammed her behavior and expressed her opinion.

Kyle Richards Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Her Lesbian Remark

The housewives were conversing when Garcelle told Kyle, “I’m going to be 100 percent blunt. Do whatever the f*ck you want to do. Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.” This came as a shock to not just the viewers but also co-star Erika Jayne.

She opened up about it during a confessional, “Garcelle asks the questions that sometimes I secretly want to ask, but I ain’t doing it.” Meanwhile, Kyle did not react to the remark then but had much to say during the after-show when she explained how she felt about Garcelle’s comment.

“What was going through my head was, ‘You’re being an asshole right now,’ and don’t try to act like, ‘Oopsy daisies,’ you know exactly what you’re doing,” Kyle responded to the comment later. She also added that Garcelle thought she could get a reaction from her or be offended. “It’s nothing I haven’t seen in tabloids and things,” Kyle explained.

“So, in that aspect, I don’t care. But what I did care about was, “What are you getting at?” she stated. For the unversed, last year saw a lot of rumors and reports about a romance between Kyle and singer Morgan Wade, fuelling the buzz about Kyle being a bisexual woman instead.

Garcelle Beauvais On Her Lesbian Comment On Kyle Richards

Meanwhile, Garcelle thought the situation wasn’t serious and did not apologize. “We are grown-ass women. We’re people’s mothers. We’re people’s grandmothers,” she said about the same and claimed that she was trying to tell Kyle to be whoever she wants. “I’m not trying to call her out,” she added, advising Kyle further, “Own it. Be authentic.”

She continued, “I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is going to look and how that’s going to look, and she’s trying to figure it out. If this is who you are, or even if you’re discovering it, discover and own it.” Garcelle felt that all housewives are old and mature enough to do what they want without worrying about other people’s thoughts.

She concluded that when one is more authentic about their journey, people are able to connect with them more, as opposed to the “we are just friends” or deflecting and delaying facade that Kyle is known for. Meanwhile, Kyle revealed that Garcelle quipped later, “Oh, I can’t believe I said that.”

