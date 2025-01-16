The Real Housewives is a popular franchise with US-based installments and several international adaptations. All the editions have seen many housewives and reality stars come, go, and return, but Kyle Richards has been a part of the Beverly Hills edition from the very start, 2010 to be particular. She is one of the two remaining original housewives on the show.

Teresa Giudice from the New Jersey edition being the other. Meanwhile, Kyle has gone through a massive roller coaster ride on the reality series throughout the 14 seasons. From feuds and drama to her recent separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Here’s what the 56-year-old has to say about how long she would remain a part of the show before leaving.

Kyle Richards On Being A Part Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kyle was asked about her future plans for the show and how many more seasons she is willing to star in. She replied, “I’m not avoiding the answer, but I always say I never know because it depends on my personal life emotionally. If I can handle it, what is my lifestyle at the time? Who knows?”

Kyle mused that she could look at the next episode and decide she no longer wants to do this. She sometimes scrolls on Instagram and sees something she doesn’t like but accepted that she is in a stronger place than she was when she started filming for the airing season.

“I’m very grateful for that. My life is constantly changing right now. But it all depends on where I’m at,” she continued. Kyle stated that there would come a day when she tells herself that it has been enough, but she doesn’t know when it will be. She also mentioned that she found out that if she features on season 15 of Beverly Hills, she’ll be the longest-running housewife in the history of The Real Housewives franchise, which is obviously a milestone.

Kyle Richards On Jennifer Tilly & Bozoma Saint John

“There’s kind of a part of me that wants to have that,” she accepted, then mused that at times, she is just like, why should she strive for that? Kyle also spoke about Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John, the new additions to the show. She called them both tremendous and revealed that she did have a few bumps in the road with Bozoma at the beginning of the 14th season.

“I felt like I didn’t get that chance to know her,” she said, explaining that once they spent time together, she found her great. Kyle praised Jennifer and expressed how she “brought a whole different energy, which was really fun.” The actress added, “She’s bright and colorful and smiley. I’m here for that.” Klye concluded that she appreciated how sweet Jen was.

