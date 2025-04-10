Since Garcelle Beauvais announced her exit from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, rumors have claimed it wasn’t necessarily a decision she made on her own and that she was fired from the reality series instead. Recently, Kyle Richards reached out to Garcelle after the announcement, but she did not respond to any of her messages.

A report has claimed that there’s a reason Garcelle isn’t replying to Kyle’s texts. She might even have something to do with her exit, which is said to be a firing instead of a decision to leave the popular edition of the Real Housewives franchise. Here’s everything we know about it.

Was Kyle Richards Behind Garcelle Beauvais’ Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit?

According to OK Magazine, Kyle was allegedly involved in the decision to fire Garcelle from the show. “Everyone knows RHOBH is Kyle’s show and if Garcelle was fired, which many believe she was, Kyle definitely had a hand in it. So, why would Garcelle want to talk to her?” a source told the portal.

Additionally, the reality star walked off the set during the reunion after being confronted by the rest of the housewives. The insider claimed that the cast “went in with a mission to get Garcelle out,” and it was more than obvious with their attempts to question her. Many of them pounced on her and her choices during season 14, including her commentary and behavior.

“If you do something like walk out in the middle of a reunion and leave, or not show up to the reunion, it’s inevitable you’re going to be fired,” as per the source. Regardless, Kyle reportedly reached out to Garcelle’s The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills exit because, as per the source, she “cannot handle people disliking her” and “wants to be on good terms with everyone, even if it’s someone she f*cked over.”

The insider said, “Kyle never wants to be seen as the bad guy, especially by the public. This is why she has other people do her dirty work for her.” They also claimed this is exactly why Sutton has been so goody-two-shoes with Kyle through most of the season. “All of the women know it’s Kyle’s show,” the insider continued. Garcelle announced her exit in March 2025.

Another source claimed that the firing could have been because The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills makers wanted to see how Sutton would survive without Garcelle. “Sutton is a wildcard, and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner,” the source said.

They called Garcelle “a one-trick pony” and stated that the production might have wanted to “see Sutton be a mess,” which would be “a classic move in the world of Real Housewives.” The insider also alleged that the network lets the fired cast members announce their exit however they want. It is to be seen which new faces will join RHOBH in the next 15th season.

