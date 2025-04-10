The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Ashley worrying about Traci’s safety after they discovered that Alan is not who he claims to be. On the other hand, Chance uncovered shocking information and discovered that Alan kidnapped and kept Sharon and Phyllis captive.

A lot more drama is lined up as this whole fiasco unfolds and other characters get involved. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 10, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Traci demanding answers from Alan. Now that her sister Ashley told her Alan was not Alan but actually Martin, she was heartbroken. The guy she fell for and who proposed to her marriage was nothing but a hoax, and her worst fears have now come true for her.

Traci is tired of all the lies, and she wants answers from Alan. She confronts him and asks him to tell the truth. He continues acting as if he does not know what they are discussing. When Traci asks him who he is and if he is Martin, he still maintains that he is Alan, not his twin Martin. How long will he keep up the charade when the truth is almost out?

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Sharon and Phyllis form a surprising alliance. Chance has figured out that Alan is the culprit. When the two women who have never seen eye to eye team up to get justice for themselves and their trauma, how will things fare? Will they be able to get answers out of Alan? Will he accept that he abducted them and kept them locked in the clinic?

Will he reveal his reasons? Will he reveal if he is Alan or Martin? Or will the police have to take bigger measures to make him confess? Will Sharon and Phyllis get the justice they deserve? How will Traci deal with the truth and its aftermath? Will Ashley and Jack be able to keep their sister from falling apart? What exactly were Alan’s reasons for the kidnapping drama?

Will this put Traci off love once again? After years, she found a companion with whom she saw a future, but his reality was never what he portrayed it to be. What does this mean for her and Genoa City? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more story and character details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9: Release Date, Time, Plot Details & All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News