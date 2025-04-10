The previous episode on General Hospital saw Kristina pleading with her father Sonny after her revenge plan went awry. On the other hand, Alexis was thrown for a loop after Ava’s revelations. On the other hand, Cody pressed Lulu while Sidwell extended a job offer and Curtis warned Laura.

There’s a lot more drama coming on the soap opera as storylines reach their climax. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama that revolves around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 10, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Vaughn briefing Josslyn. Ever since she signed off for WSB training, she has been dealing with him as her handler. Josslyn has also been suspicious about him and his activities. When he briefs her about something, what is it about? When will Carly find out?

On the other hand, Jordan pitches her plan to Laura. When the former has a favor to ask of the latter, what could it be? Is this related to Sidwell and the job offer he gave her recently? Is Jordan going to let Laura know about it? What is up her sleeve? Will the latter be able to solve her problems?

When Natalia makes a confession to Sonny, what will it lead to? She has a past with Sidwell, one that nobody really knows about. When Sonny sees Natalia with him, he questions her about how they know each other. Is she going to reveal that they were once married? Or will she share only a part of the whole truth? How will Sonny react if he finds out the complete truth?

Tracy issues a stark warning, but to whom? Could it be Drew? On the other hand, Sasha questions Jason. Will she get the answers she is looking for? Meanwhile, Maxie has a chat with Sidwell while Joss and Emma agree on something. What exactly will these new conversations change or lead to? Will secrets come out? Or will hints be picked on through these chats?

Lastly, Nina advises Willow. Is this going to be another chat about Willow’s controversial romance with Drew? Especially since Drew had a physical fling with Nina not too long ago before he set his sets on her daughter. Will Nina be able to convince Willow to dump Drew this time around? Or will the latter remain adamant about it? Stay tuned for more details about GH.

