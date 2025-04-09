The previous episode of General Hospital featured Ava seeing dollar signs, Elizabeth being misled, Alexis opening up to Diane, Olivia trying to play the peacemaker. At the same time, Lulu and Dante had it out. The drama continues in the upcoming episodes of this week as Port Charles gears for exciting scenes.

From surprising incidents and troubled pleading to big offers, confrontations, and warnings, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 9, 2025, episode when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit, popular, and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Kristina pleading with Sonny. Ever since revenge took over her mind, she has made mistakes after mistakes. For example, she decided to put Ava’s life in danger, tampered with a car she thought was hers, and later found out that it was Ric’s instead. The result? Ric and Elizaneth had to be hospitalized after their accident, leaving her shocked.

Now she is in trouble. Lucky is ordering her to come clean and even Ava has proof against her. In this dire time, she leans on her father, Sonny and pleads with him. What is she going to tell him? Is she going to accept that she wanted to harm Ava? Will she tell him that she is the reason behind Ric and Elizabeth’s crash? How will Sonny react when he finds out the truth?

Will he help his daughter get out of this mess or will he reprimand her for being so foolish and short-sighted? Meanwhile, Alexis is thrown for a loop. Ava knows that Kristina tried to harm her and she is the one who caused Ric’s accident. She is now adamant on using this piece of information to her advantage. Ava has the evidence and she goes to Alexis to share it.

Alexis is shocked and helpless knowing her daughter Kristian is in danger. Ava is using this to blackmail Alexis, but will the latter succumb or stay strong? Will she give in to Ava’s demands or will she absolutely refuse to be blackmailed? On the other hand, Cody presses Lulu. How exactly will she respond to all of his questions? Next, Sidwell extends a job offer.

But to whom? And will they accept it? When Curtis warns Laura, is it about Drew? Up next, Brook Lynn is considering telling Dante the truth about their fling having led to a baby boy all those years ago. Will she go through with it? Or will Lois stop her before she does? Lastly, Jordan has news for Isaiah. Will it be good news or some bad news about their future instead?

