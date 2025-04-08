The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lucky lashing out at Kristina for causing Ric and Elizabeth’s accident. Meanwhile, Ava shared her intel, and Anna got alarming news from Brennan. Kai’s offer tempted Trina, and Lucy continued to make plans for the Nurses Ball.

There’s plenty more drama coming ahead this week for avid watchers of the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 8, 2025, episode when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama that revolves around the residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 8, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ava seeing dollar signs. Kristina led to Ric and Elizabeth’s accident, and while Ric wants to contact the police, Ava has other plans. She thinks this incident can be used to win legal battles. Since Nikolas’s divorce settlement reverted to the Cassadines, she has been dealing with many issues. Will this help her gain an advantage?

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is misled. Who is the one misleading her, and how will this affect her? When Alexis opens up to Diane, how exactly will their chat go? Will this help them sort out their respective troubles? Olivia tries to play peacemaker. Could it be about her husband Ned? Or maybe Lois? Or even her stepdaughter, Brook Lynn? Will her attempts work?

When Lulu and Dante argue, what will this conversation lead to? Will the former spouses have a brutal argument, or will they actually be able to sort out their differences and disagreements? Meanwhile, Ava has figured out that Kristina was behind the accident and that her target was actually her instead of Ric and Elizabeth, and she will use that.

Ava threatened Kristina right before the latter made the foolish mistake, and the former also has footage to ensure Kristina rots in jail. She can give it to the police but plans to use it to her advantage. Will her cunning moves work or fail in the long run? On the other hand, Lucky has asked Kristina to confess what she did, but she is beyond worried about Molly.

If she found out that she was responsible for her father’s accident, the two half-sisters would become enemies. They already have a very fractured relationship after the loss of Molly’s child due to Kristina. This might just ruin things between them forever. Lastly, Chase advises Brook Lynn. Will she listen to her husband? What could this conversation be about?

