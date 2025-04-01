Kit Harington may have conquered icy battles in Game of Thrones, but in reality, he’s got some amusingly strange quirks. That said, he also has one of the most unusual habits. It’s scratching his privates every time an ambulance passes by. Yes!

The Eternals and Pompeii star confessed this bizarre superstition on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Believing it to be an age-old Italian custom, Harington genuinely thought he was sending good fortune to the person inside the ambulance. That is—until Fallon burst his bubble.

Then came the best part. Fallon, being Fallon, pulled out a miniature toy ambulance from under his desk. Harington groaned, hesitated, and then scratched anyway. The crowd erupted, Fallon lost it, and Harington had no choice but to laugh along.

Why Does Kit Harington Do This?

Kit Harington insists it’s a well-meaning gesture. While it may sound completely absurd, the actor is admittedly highly superstitious.

“I’m horribly superstitious. I’m really- I’ve got OCD galore. And really like nonsensical ones as well. Well I… I have to scratch my b*lls every time I see an ambulance. Like apparently, it’s good luck for the person inside, and I thought that was a nice thing,” the star asserted.

“It’s an Italian tradition. Someone lied to me,” he added. “I’ve got OCD galore.” Turns out, this isn’t his only peculiar habit—just the funniest one.

He’s far from the only star with an offbeat ritual. Hollywood is filled with actors and musicians who cling to superstitions. Jennifer Aniston has a little flying ritual—she always steps onto the plane with her right foot first and gives the outside a tap for good luck. Taylor Swift sees the number 13 as her lucky charm. Meanwhile, Kit Harington?

He scratches for fortune.

While many superstitions have cultural roots, Harington’s remains a mystery. Italians do have customs involving touching metal for luck, but this version? Not so much.

