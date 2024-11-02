As Game of Thrones ramped up for its significant return, Kit Harington—our favorite brooding hero, Jon Snow—shared some surprising insights in a chat with Entertainment Weekly. While fans were all about the epic battles and intense moments, Harington revealed that his favorite scenes were the quiet ones, proving that small moments leave a lasting impact even in a realm filled with dragons and ice zombies.

When Game of Thrones premiered on April 14, Jon Snow and his fierce queen, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), arrived at Winterfell, gearing up for the epic showdown with the Army of the Dead. But it wasn’t all glitz and glam behind the scenes; the cast tackled a grueling 10-month filming schedule, facing some of the most challenging conditions the show had ever seen.

Harington described season eight as a test of endurance. “Every episode is big … it’s just more exhausting than ever. It’s relentless,” he shared, emphasizing the significant increase in shooting time. Scenes that once took a day now stretched into five, with walk-and-talks evolving from half-day shoots to marathon sessions lasting three or four days.

The challenge of wrapping up a sprawling narrative in just six episodes weighed heavily on Harington. “You have to do a conclusion in six episodes. Not every person will be happy with the conclusion of something so big,” he reflected. He predicted that fans might feel the pacing was rushed if they binged the series years later, as the nature of the storytelling shifted dramatically from earlier seasons.

Harington’s picks were refreshingly candid regarding his favorite moments as Jon Snow. “I’m very proud of The Battle of the Bastards,” he said, highlighting that intense long take of Jon fighting amidst the chaos. But he also cherished the quieter times, especially scenes with his wife, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte.

As Harington stepped into life after Game of Thrones, he wanted to embrace new creative freedoms. “The goal of acting is to gain some recognition and fame. That’s not what I’m looking for anymore,” he admitted. He aimed to explore producing and directing while pursuing roles that might not bring widespread attention but offered personal satisfaction. “This has given me freedom.

In a twist, Harington hosted Saturday Night Live, showcasing his clean-shaven look and playfully spoofing his iconic role. As the world eagerly tuned in to each new episode of Game of Thrones, Entertainment Weekly promised fans deep-dive recaps and exclusive interviews with the cast to break down the most shocking moments.

Looking back, Harington’s journey as Jon Snow was filled with unforgettable highs and emotional lows. His reflections remind us that in the realm of Westeros, the small, intimate moments often leave the most significant mark.

