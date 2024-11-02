In the world of Westeros, time weaves a complex story. HOTD introduces us to the ancestors of the characters we loved in GOT—set 172 years earlier. So, how do we transition from dragon-filled skies to the cutthroat politics of Winterfell? Buckle up; the ride through Targaryen history is wild!

First up, we have House Stark. Even though the Starks haven’t appeared in House of the Dragon yet, they played a crucial role after the Civil War known as the Dance of the Dragons. Cregan Stark, one of their ancestors, had five sons, but tragedy hit hard when the eldest, Rickon, passed away. After a whirlwind of births, deaths, and rival succession claims, Cregan’s fifth son, Brandon, became Lord of Winterfell. This cycle of heartbreak set the stage for the Stark lineage we came to know, filled with courage and honor.

Transitioning to House Velaryon, this family wasn’t seen in Game of Thrones, leaving many viewers to wonder if they had vanished from history. But hold your horses! The Velaryons survived, weaving their tale through several books in A Song of Ice and Fire. Following the bloody war, Rhaenyra legitimized Ser Laenor’s bastards, Alyn and Addam. Alyn later earned the moniker Oakenfist after leading a decisive victory at the Stepstones. Fast forward over a hundred years, and we see Lucerys Velaryon serving the Mad King, although his fleet met a tragic end on the night Daenerys was born. The Velaryons may not have played starring roles but remained on Westeros’ intricate chessboard.

Next, we delve into House Baratheon. Episode 10, “The Black Queen,” introduced us to Borros Baratheon, who surprisingly chose to side with King Aegon over Queen Rhaenyra. Fast forward a century, and we see Lyonel Baratheon’s daughter caught in a whirlwind of romance and rebellion, as her intended groom, Prince Duncan Targaryen, chose love over duty, igniting Lyonel’s wrath. Though short-lived, his rebellion shaped the Baratheons’ future and their undeniable connection to the Targaryens.

Then, there’s the ever-looming House Lannister. Featuring prominently in both series, Jason and Tyland Lannister brought their gold and cunning to the court of King Viserys. Gerold Lannister, known as Gerold the Golden, played a crucial role in establishing the wealth defining his house in Game of Thrones. Tywin Lannister rose to power as the years unfolded, shaping a legacy that would echo through generations.

Finally, we arrived at House Targaryen. Despite the countless dragons and drama in House of the Dragon, only one Targaryen remained at the series’ end. Although amidst chaos and conflict, Rhaenyra’s sons, Aegon III and Viserys II, managed to sit on the Iron Throne. Aegon III’s reign was marked by sorrow and tragedy, including the infamous Tragedy of Summerhall, leading to even more bloodshed and strife in the Targaryen family.

In summary, the lineage connecting House of the Dragon to Game of Thrones is filled with heartbreak, political maneuvering, and the eternal quest for power. Each house weaves a thread through the fabric of Westeros, with events echoing across time, shaping the destinies of characters we came to love (or hate) in the original series. With so many hidden details, it’s clear that the history of these houses is as captivating as the stories themselves.

