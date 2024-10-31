What if Jon Snow became the villain of Game of Thrones? Wild, right? Fan theories hint that Bran Stark has been pulling the strings and forcing Jon out of Westeros. Twist or not, Jon’s sequel still needs a clear villain. That’s HBO’s plot pickle! It’s headed into uncharted territory that even Martin’s books haven’t mapped out yet. What lies beyond the Wall? Nobody knows, which has fans buzzing with theories.

Bran Stark: The Hidden Puppet Master?

The Bran-as-the-villain theory came from the investigators at Comic Book Resources, who believe he could be the next big bad in Jon Snow’s story. According to this theory, Bran Stark used his supernatural foresight to manipulate the events of Game of Thrones, nudging things into place so Jon would be exiled from Westeros. The original series crowned Bran as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, playing him off as a neutral figure who only took the throne to provide stable leadership. But what if there was something more sinister under that blank stare?

The idea that Bran could be the mastermind behind Jon’s departure sounds like a juicy twist, but it’s got holes. For one, it would undermine Game of Thrones‘s carefully tied-up (albeit controversial) ending. Bringing Bran back as a villain would unravel that neat bow they put on the series finale. Plus, if Bran wanted Jon out of the picture, he had more accessible options. Leaving Jon imprisoned or arranging a tragic “accident” would have been quicker and cleaner.

Jon Snow’s Unfinished Business Beyond the Wall

So, if Bran isn’t the baddie, who is? With the White Walkers defeated and Westeros seemingly at peace, the Jon Snow spinoff has a blank canvas—but no obvious villain to splash across it. Arya Stark’s epic takedown of the Night King wiped out the most significant threat beyond the Wall, leaving Jon’s journey north feeling a little aimless. Fans are eager to see Kit Harington’s brooding warrior return, but without a menacing villain to face, what’s Jon even up against?

The real challenge for the Jon Snow spinoff is creating fresh conflicts that don’t simply rehash old storylines. Dragging Jon back into the politics of the Seven Kingdoms feels like déjà vu—especially since Jon’s not precisely itching for the throne. He made it clear he wanted no part in ruling, and forcing him into those power struggles again might not hit the mark. The show needs to give us something new that dives deeper into the mysteries north of the Wall.

While the Bran Stark theory might not pan out, it does shine a light on the creative hurdles ahead. Can the Jon Snow spinoff succeed without a clear villain in sight? Absolutely. With its strong ties to the Game of Thrones legacy, the show already has fans hooked. People want to see what becomes of Jon Snow now that he’s free from the chaos of Westeros. They’re ready for more lore, adventures, and maybe even new threats that make the frozen North feel alive again.

The writers have a chance to expand George R.R. Martin’s world and give Jon Snow a story that’s more than just a sequel—it could be a redemption arc, a fresh battle, or a journey into the unknown. And if they nail it, the Jon Snow spinoff might carve its legendary path in the Game of Thrones saga.

No matter where Jon’s journey leads, one thing’s sure: his watch is far from over.

