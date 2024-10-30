Agatha All Along: All Fan Theories Killed By Marvel Cinematic Universe

The spinoff to WandaVision, Agatha All Along, has captivated its fans with dark, hidden, and twisted magic. The show features the backstory of Agatha Harkness following the aftermath of WandaVision, and now the fans can’t keep calm while swirling the theories.

The recent episode of Agatha All Along featured some surprising revelations that crushed all the theories, including the identity of Teen and the sigil put on his face. Let’s explore them.

Billy Maximoff Is Not Looking For Scarlet Witch

Billy Maximoff has been one of the key characters throughout the episodes of Agatha All Along. The son of Wanda Maximoff was assumed to be searching for his mother, as many fans speculated that his secret identity and role in the story hinted at a more extensive plot connected to the Scarlet Witch. However, episode 6 of Agatha All Along dodged the bullet to this idea by revealing that Billy is looking for his twin brother, Tommy Maximoff, who was also a victim of the Westview fallout.

Theory Behind Billy Maximoff’s Sigil

Since the first episode of Agatha All Along, Billy Maximoff’s identity has been hidden in a mysterious sigil. Protecting his identity was a magical safeguard; theories circulated over who could have placed it and why. Among all the theories, one of the most popular ones proposed that he created it to keep his identity hidden from Agatha Harkness. However, episode 6 confirmed that Lilia placed the sigil on William’s body before he died, and Billy’s spirit overtook him.

Billy Maximoff’s Boyfriend Is Not Hulkling.

Another shocking revelation in Agatha All Along episode 6 was related to Billy’s romantic life. In the comics, Billy has a relationship with Hulkling, a half-Kree, half-Skrull superhero, and his introduction to the MCU is eagerly awaited. When Billy’s phone ran with a contact saved as Boyf, fans thought it would be Hulkling. However, episode 6 revealed that Billy’s boyfriend is named Eddie. In Agatha All Along, Eddie’s introduction as Billy’s boyfriend is not connected to Hulkling as Eddie doesn’t share any resemblance with Billy’s comic lover.

