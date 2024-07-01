Agatha All Along: All You Need To Know About The Upcoming MCU Series On Disney+

While Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbour Agnes stole the thunder in most of her scenes in Disney+’s WandaVision, it was revealed that she was Agatha, all along! The fan-favourite witch is now coming up with her own series, titled, of course, Agatha All Along.

It looks like Agatha Harkness was finally able to escape Westview, where she had been trapped by the Scarlet Witch in the original series. Agatha All Along will provide fresh insights into the witch’s life, giving her character multidimensional depth.

When will Agatha All Along Premiere?

Agatha All Along is all set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024. The show will have nine episodes, with the first two debuting on the same day. It will then follow a weekly release schedule, airing new episodes every Wednesday.

The dark comedy superhero series was announced in November 2021 and went through a string of title changes, from Agatha: House of Harkness to Agatha: Coven of Chaos and to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, before the makers finalized the name Agatha All Along and announced the premiere date in May 2024.

What is Agatha All Along About?

Agatha All Along follows Agatha Harkness after the events of WandaVision. When the powerful witch escapes the entrapment in Westview, she loses all her powers. She then must team up with some unlikely partners to regain her powers.

On the dangerous quest, Agatha also allies with Billy Kaplan, who happens to be the reincarnation of her former enemy’s son. The two work together as Agatha seeks redemption for her past mistakes. The duo also uncovers a mysterious force that is wreaking havoc in Westview.

Who Stars in Agatha All Along?

Kathryn Hahn, who impressed the audience with her portrayal of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, reprises the role in Agatha All Along. She is accompanied by Heartstopper star Joe Locke, who plays Billy Kaplan. The cast includes Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, a warrior witch, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, an old Sicilian witch, and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kal, a sorceress in Harkness’ coven.

Ali Ahn stars as Alice, a witch, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley plays Billy’s boyfriend. Additionally, some actors are reprising their supporting roles from WandaVision, including Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor, David Payton as John Collins, David Lengel as Harold Proctor, Asif Ali as Abilash Tandon, and Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness. Agatha All Along was created by Jac Schaeffer.

