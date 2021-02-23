Marvel fans have been enjoying weekly episodes of WandaVision so far but one question has been troubling everyone day and night. “Who is the villain of the show?” everyone was asking.

So when the 7th episode of WandaVision revealed that it was, “Agatha All Along” everyone was left stunned. The point where Agatha aka Agatha Harkness reveals herself as the villain has caught everyone’s fancy. On top of that, the theme song has worked as an earworm and fans aren’t able to not think about it.

Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have crafted the Agatha theme song and it’s surprisingly in a huge demand amid fans these days. Take a look at the hilarious ‘Agatha All Along’ memes which have been doing rounds all over the Twitter.

Me listening to ‘Agatha all Along’ while everyone is is worrying about the next episode:#WandaVision #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/mznTVUF4UH — soph ❃ (@maximoffwtv) February 20, 2021

Besides the awesomeness of the theme song, it’s incredible how Kathryn Hahn changes emotion in a split second. #WandaVision #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/si7tHzpEcA — Doug Brooks (@DesertVol) February 22, 2021

She is an icon, she is a legend and she is the moment #AgathaHarkness #AgathaAllAlong #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/FYE1DLYfhT — Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 23, 2021

EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED TO FINISH THE DISHES 🥂#AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/imAnyQCyxO — IT'S BEEN HIND ALL ALONG 🔮 (@HindoxL) February 20, 2021

And if you too are looking for that 1-hour version of Agatha All Along, here it is.

Thank us later!

Meanwhile, talking about the Agatha All Along theme song and explaining if they wanted to emulate other theme songs, Robert Lopez told Comicbook.com, “Yeah, absolutely. And the fun thing is that I had spent the better part of my childhood in front of the television, being told, ‘These hours are going to amount to nothing.’ But I had been downloading every song, every jingle, from every decade,”

“So the tables have turned,” Lopez added. “It was really exciting. I didn’t need to do a lot of research. In fact, the only ones we really needed to research were the years that we were in college, where you didn’t really have access to a TV, but that particular decade was maybe the hardest for us,” Anderson-Lopez replied. “It’s just the ’90s.”

Isn’t that amazing? What are your thoughts about WandaVision so far and the Agatha All Along theme song? Let us know in the comments section down below.

