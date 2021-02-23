Agatha All Along Is The Talk Of The Netizens These Days
Agatha All Along Theme Song From WandaVision Is All That Netizens Want To Hear These Days (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Marvel fans have been enjoying weekly episodes of WandaVision so far but one question has been troubling everyone day and night. “Who is the villain of the show?” everyone was asking.

Advertisement

So when the 7th episode of WandaVision revealed that it was, “Agatha All Along” everyone was left stunned. The point where Agatha aka Agatha Harkness reveals herself as the villain has caught everyone’s fancy. On top of that, the theme song has worked as an earworm and fans aren’t able to not think about it.

Advertisement

Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have crafted the Agatha theme song and it’s surprisingly in a huge demand amid fans these days. Take a look at the hilarious ‘Agatha All Along’ memes which have been doing rounds all over the Twitter.

And if you too are looking for that 1-hour version of Agatha All Along, here it is.

Thank us later!

Meanwhile, talking about the Agatha All Along theme song and explaining if they wanted to emulate other theme songs, Robert Lopez told Comicbook.com, “Yeah, absolutely. And the fun thing is that I had spent the better part of my childhood in front of the television, being told, ‘These hours are going to amount to nothing.’ But I had been downloading every song, every jingle, from every decade,”

“So the tables have turned,” Lopez added. “It was really exciting. I didn’t need to do a lot of research. In fact, the only ones we really needed to research were the years that we were in college, where you didn’t really have access to a TV, but that particular decade was maybe the hardest for us,” Anderson-Lopez replied. “It’s just the ’90s.”

Isn’t that amazing? What are your thoughts about WandaVision so far and the Agatha All Along theme song? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more WandaVision related updates.

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Green Lantern Is Not A Part Of The Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out