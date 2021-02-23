Even if one is not an insider, he/she can guess how big Disney and Marvel are planning to make their ambitious series Moon Knight. While the announcement and Oscar Isaac’s entry in the show did create a few ripples, but it was Ethan Hawke’s stepping in the show that gave it all the positive limelight in a single go. While the studios have not given any crucial plot details about the show, Hawke seems to have opened up on the same. Hold on, the important update is no the goss on the show, but the fact that the Before Sunrise star said that Isaac was the reason he boarded the show.

Moon Knight is unarguably one of the darkest Marvel characters. The show starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector is about the elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime. He is the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. Ethan plays the lead villain in the film and is all praises for the story and helmer Mohamed Diab.

Talking about coming on board for Moon Knight to the Ringer, Ethan Hawke said, “Well, it’s where I’m at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he’s a brilliant guy. I’ve seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his.”

Ethan Hawke later called Oscar Isaac the reason why he signed Moon Knight. He said, “I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived in New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me and I like the way he carries himself and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?”

There are no updates on the schedules and release date of Moon Knight but the birdies recently had that Marvel plans to introduce him to Earth’s mightiest heroes, Avengers, someday. Now that was a piece of big news. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

