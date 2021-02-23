Hollywood animation comedy Tom & Jerry released at the Indian Box Office on Feb 19. The film wasn’t promoted and hence had very less visibility. Furthermore, the release strategy was bad because its target audience i.e. kids are busy with examinations these days.

In these circumstances, Tom & Jerry was bound to perform badly. And that’s what it did.

According to boxofficeindia.com, the film has collected 2.25 crore in the first weekend. Now, this isn’t something which we expect from a major film like this but how much a film can perform if it doesn’t have any visibility. Whatever the film has been able to fare, it has done thanks to some business in big cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The collections are still better than all the Bollywood films which have released amid the COVID-19 pandemic so far. However, it’s far less than the business of Hollywood biggies like Tenet & Wonder Woman 1984 in India.

Tom & Jerry is all set to hit the USA and other countries on Feb 26. All eyes are now on the film’s performance there.

Meanwhile in India, the Box Office situation is expected to get better from March as several major Bollywood films are scheduled for release. Starting from Roohi on March 11, there will be exciting releases almost every week and it can be believed that the crowd will be back to cinemas.

The star cast and voiceover artists of Tom & Jerry include names like William Hanna (archival audio recordings), Frank Welker, Chloë Grace, Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney & Ken Jeong.

In a recent interview, Ken Jeong said that working in Tom & Jerry was fun because he is a fan of Michael Pena and Chloe Grace Moretz, who topline the cast of the live action-CGI animation comedy.

In the film, Jeong will be seen in the role of Chef Jackie. “He is a stressed-out person with anger issues, catering the biggest wedding of his career– of his life — and everything is riding on this one day,” he said, about his character.

Pena essays a hotel owner named Terence, who wants good publicity, while Moretz will be seen as event planner Kayla in the film.

The actor’s first day of filming involved a confrontation between his character, Kayla and Terence.

“It was so much fun because I am a fan of both Chloe and Michael. And I had worked with (the film’s director) Tim Story before, so we’re old friends,” he said.

