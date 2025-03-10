Popular comedian Colin Jost is one of the core members of the current Saturday Night Live season, and he often becomes the subject of a good roast. In the last episode, something similar happened, and he took the jab like a star. He was sitting behind the Weekend Updates desk along with Mikey Day, who took the humorous dig at the comedian and ridiculed him for earning less than his wife, Scarlett Johansson, one of Hollywood’s A-listers.

Mikey Day mocked Josh while dressed as Lord Gaga, the fictional husband of Lady Gaga, who hosted and performed in that episode. Day was seen in a typical frock-style blazer, sporting sideburns and a bow tie. He even addressed the rumors about his relationship with the singer in the skits. Scroll ahead to know more about the two SNL members’ conversation.

Colin Jost said, “I had no idea there was a Lord Gaga.” To this, Mikey Day shared, “Of course there is. How do you think she became a lady? She married a lord. That’s how she became Gaga, whereas I was simply ‘Born This Way.'” Clarifying that there’s no ‘bad romance’ between them, Day explained how amusing it is to him to even think that Lady Gaga’s career is profitable. He further added that he simply believes it is a hobby and pointed out that she couldn’t possibly make more money than he does in textiles.

However, the tables soon turned in the sketch, and Mikey Day discussed the concept of a wife earning more than her husband. He asked Colin Jost, “Can you imagine, Colin, a man whose wife makes more money than he?” Further exaggerated and asked, “Can you imagine? Oh, the shame he would feel!”

As Day continued his rant, Colin Jost understood that the wind was coming at him as his wife, Scarlett Johansson, has been named one of the highest-paid actresses. Jost’s SNL castmate further explained, “Imagine, Colin, if I were sitting here on television behind this desk, staring at that camera, the world staring back at me knowing that my wife’s income dwarfs my own! I would die.” As Jost tried to keep a straight face, Mikey Day jokingly added, “Oh, I would die! What a living nightmare! What a nightmare!”

Recovering from the laugh, Day as Lord Gaga asked, “Oh, I’m sorry. Now tell me, what does your wife do?” To this, Jost wrapped up the segment in a fast pace without giving much of what his wife does. But if you laughed at this whole conversation, then you were also a part of this whole joke.

Watch the segment here:

Well, what are your thoughts about Mikey Day’s humorous sketch about Colin Jost and his wife, Scarlett Johansson?

