Cillian Murphy’s performance in Oppenheimer was spectacularly distracting. And we’re not saying that. Some of his co-stars said so when discussing what it was like to share the screen with him. Matt Damon, who played General Leslie Groves in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, alluded that Murphy’s piercing blue eyes made it difficult to stay in character.

“It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian. Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes,” Damon said in an exclusive interview with People, with Emily Blunt chiming in, “It’s like that Ocean Eyes song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day.”

Cillian Murphy, ever the humble actor, tried to downplay the hype. “They’re not even that blue!” he insisted. But it was clear that his intense gaze was throwing off even the most seasoned actors on set. His co-stars weren’t just captivated by his eyes. They were also in awe of the sheer weight Murphy carried throughout the film.

Emily Blunt, who played Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, recalled how deeply he immersed himself in the role. “The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” she said during the same interview. Murphy fully embodied J. Robert Oppenheimer, often isolating himself to maintain the character’s gravity. According to Damon, the actor even skipped cast dinners. “He couldn’t. His brain was just too full,” Damon told People.

The dedication paid off. Cillian Murphy’s performance was widely hailed as a career-best. Critics raved about his ability to elevate Oppenheimer without relying on heavy prosthetics or dramatic embellishments. The role also helped the actor earn his first Oscar Award, alongside several other accolades.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Josh Brolin Was Once Stabbed In Costa Rica Over A Cigarette & He Barely Escaped Death

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News