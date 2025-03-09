Blake Lively appeared at the SXSW premiere of her upcoming film Another Simple Favor and looked like nothing less than a modern-day Barbie. We have always seen Lively putting her best fashion self forward (minus her It Ends With Us wardrobe collection) when attending events like this, but in this one, she looked happy, unbothered, and high-spirited.

Lively posed for the photographers in iconic poses and flashed her million-dollar smile. She also stood beside her co-star Michelle Morrone for the camera at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, where the premiere was held. The actress looked chirpy and unfazed by the ongoing legal situation with Justin Baldoni. So, scroll ahead as we decode her lookbook from the screening.

Blake Lively stepped outside for the Another Simple Favor screening in a dusty mauve-pink outfit with a jacket coating her dress, which she got rid of while posing for the camera. The clothing underneath the jacket featured a strapless latex gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline from Renée Masoomian. The dress had a black belt-like detailing and beautiful floral accents in the hemline.

Blake Lively appeared at the SXSW premiere of her upcoming film Another Simple Favor and looked like nothing less than a modern-day Barbie. We have always seen Lively putting her best fashion self forward (minus her It Ends With Us wardrobe collection) when attending events like this, but in this one, she looked happy, unbothered, and high-spirited.

Lively posed for the photographers in iconic poses and flashed her million-dollar smile. She also stood beside her co-star Michelle Morrone for the camera at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, where the premiere was held. The actress looked chirpy and unfazed by the ongoing legal situation with Justin Baldoni. So, scroll ahead as we decode her lookbook from the screening.

Blake Lively stepped outside for the Another Simple Favor screening in a dusty mauve-pink outfit with a jacket coating her dress, which she got rid of while posing for the camera. The clothing underneath the jacket featured a strapless latex gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline from Renée Masoomian. The dress had a black belt-like detailing and beautiful floral accents in the hemline.

The Age of Adaline actress completed her look with black shoes that featured rose-like detailing and accentuated it with a simple makeover that included a glowy base, blushed cheeks, defined brows, sleek winged liner, and a nude pink lip shade. Lively paired her outfit with black ear studs to match the black accents on her dress and added a few chunky rings to match the mood.

However, it was the hairstyle that grabbed our attention. She went for a side-parted puffed-up hairdo that gave the whole look a vintage hat-like retro vibe. X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooding with her red-carpet looks.

Blake Lively com Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Michele Morrone e o diretor Paul Feig na Premiere Mundial de Another Simple Favor no #SXSW. pic.twitter.com/qPeysNQ7b4 — Blake Lively Brasil (@BlakeLivelyBR) March 8, 2025

Blake Lively com a querida Laurie Feig durante a Premiere Mundial de Another Simple Favor no #SXSW. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/yFl4e4XMJa — Blake Lively Brasil (@BlakeLivelyBR) March 8, 2025

Reports have been rife that the crowd cheeredfor the actress when Paul Feig, the director of Another Simple Favor, talked about Blake Lively and her co-star Anna Kendrick. Small snippets from the screening have also surfaced on the internet, showing how generously Lively took photos with her fans and signed autographs for them.

For those who don’t know, Another Simple Favor is a sequel to 2018’s comedy mystery, A Simple Favor. In the sequel, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprise their roles as Stephanie and Emily, respectively. The first movie revolved around two best friends: Stephanie, a widowed single mother who worked as a vlogger, and Emily, a successful wife and mother. After the first movie ended in a dreadful situation, the fans were excited about how the story unfolded in the next film.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Sandra Bullock Had To Hide In The Closet As A Stalker Broke Into Her Home

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News