Justin Baldoni, the multihyphenate filmmaker behind It Ends With Us, is back with a new film titled A Nice Indian Boy. The actor-director remains ensnared in a legal maelstrom since Blake Lively leveled accusations of s*xual harassment and more against him — a controversy that swelled when The New York Times’ exposé turned the cinema realm against him.

Baldoni countered these claims with defamation suits against The Times and Lively and Ryan Reynolds, striving to enunciate his side of the story. He alleges a couple of extortion, bullying, and other misconduct, maintaining that their coercion forced his Wayfarer Studios to capitulate to the Colleen Hoover adaptation, incurring steep losses in ventures as deals soured.

Yet not all is grim for the Jane the Virgin alum! A Nice India Boy, a long-awaited project under his production banner, is about to be screened theatrically. This LGBTQ+ rom-com is spearheaded by one of the driving forces behind Reynolds’ Deadpool trilogy — Karan Soni, the MCU’s Dopinder, Deadpool’s driver and confidant.

Directed by Roshan Sethi, Soni’s real-life partner, A Nice Indian Boy charts the romance of Jay (Jonathan Groff), a photographer, and Naveen (Soni), a doctor. The trailer unveils their liaisons, spotlighting a meet-cute at a photo shoot that blossoms into an invite-only film screening for them to discover their shared Indian upbringing, Jay’s via adoption.

The clip also teases bangers like Jay’s stab at “Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam” from Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and “Jalebi Baby,” hinting at a sumptuous cultural mashup, an amalgamation only surpassed by its central theme of a big fat Indian wedding.

Of course, not all is cutesy in A Nice Indian Boy. The film’s central conflict arrives with Naveen introducing his “Indian” boyfriend to his traditional immigrant family. A clash of connotations and revelations that test their bond ensues amid plenty of laughs. Confronted by jarring realities about their notions of love and matrimony, the family endeavors to orchestrate the lavish wedding Naveen and Jay envision.

Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, Peter S. Kim, and Sas Goldberg bolster the cast with Eric Randall’s script, adapting Madhuri Shekar’s play. Mindy Kaling is another big name in the producer’s chair, along with Baldoni.

A Nice Indian Boy originally premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival to critical acclaim, accruing a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 13 reviews — a cataclysmic nod as it gears for an April 4 theatrical debut.

For the uninitiated, Soni’s Deadpool & Wolverine is pretty much a part of the legal feud between his former co-star and producer and his current producer. Justin Baldoni claims the MCU blockbuster deliberately mocks him via Ryan Reynolds’ Nicepool. However, A Nice Indian Boy strides forward, its trailer a phosphorescent beacon amid the fray.

