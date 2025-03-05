Ryan Reynolds is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. He is known for his razor-sharp wit, self-deprecating humor, and improvisational genius. His natural charisma and comedic timing made Deadpool a global success, earning him a devoted fan base that loves him for both his on-screen antics and his real-life personality. Whether roasting fellow celebrities on social media or delivering hilarious ad-libs in his movies, Reynolds has built a reputation as an actor who always brings his style to a role.

However, this same quality that made him a superstar hasn’t always been easy for those around him. Early in his career, before he became the megastar he is today, Reynolds’ insistence on “doing his own thing” caused friction on set. A former co-star said his approach frustrated the production team and led to some severe behind-the-scenes tension.

Matthew Lawrence says the production team struggled to work with Ryan Reynolds during Boltneck

Before Deadpool, Van Wilder, and his other big hits, Reynolds starred in a lesser-known 1998 film called Boltneck, a horror-comedy featuring Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence. Though the movie didn’t make much of an impact, what happened behind the scenes was far more interesting. On The Brotherly Love Pod, which he co-hosts with his brothers Joey and Andy, Lawrence revealed that working with Reynolds on Boltneck wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

“The production team was having a tough time with Ryan – this is Young Ryan,” he recalled. “He just wanted to do his thing, and the producers were getting upset.” At the time, Reynolds was still refining his comedic persona, and according to Lawrence, he was doing a Jim Carrey-style impression during filming. The producers, however, weren’t on board and repeatedly asked him to tone it down. “He got upset at that [the criticism], and he was like, ‘I’m doing my thing,’” Lawrence added.

The conflict reportedly escalated when some blamed the movie’s failure on Reynolds’ unwillingness to follow directions. But looking back, Lawrence admitted that Reynolds was just staying true to himself. “Honestly, he was trying to ‘Deadpool’ it… He was trying to do that to the script on set.” While Boltneck didn’t become a career-defining film, it’s clear that Reynolds’ stubborn dedication to his comedic instincts ultimately paid off.

