Kate Cassidy is drowning in grief following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Liam Payne, yet sympathy, especially from online users, remains in short supply. The 25-year-old social media star, who had been vacationing with the former One Direction singer in Argentina, left Buenos Aires just two days before his lifeless body was discovered beneath the balcony of the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel.

However, as she mourns the loss of her partner, Kate finds herself at the center of a vicious online firestorm, with furious fans blaming her for abandoning him in his darkest hour.

Did Kate Cassidy’s Departure Push Liam Payne Over the Edge?

Liam Payne, 31, was found to have a cocktail of drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of his fatal fall. The toxic mix included booze, prescription medication, cocaine, crack, and pink cocaine, which is a potent street drug laced with a blend of methamphetamine, ketamine, and ecstasy. His downward spiral, some argue, was set in motion the moment Cassidy left Argentina.

“He wanted her to stay. She says he begged her to stay,” a source close to the late singer said as per Radar Online. Cassidy, however, insists she had responsibilities back in the US, specifically taking care of their dog. It was a decision she now regrets more than anything. “Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future. I would never have left Argentina,” Cassidy has admitted.

Relentless Online Abuse: The Blame Game And Who’s Really Responsible

Despite the heartbreak, Kate Cassidy has been met with relentless online abuse. Trolls have gone after everything from her appearance to her actions, some even sending death threats, determined to make her shoulder the blame for Liam Payne’s untimely demise. But she stands firm on her ground and insists, “I’m not to blame!”

Authorities, however, see things differently. Five individuals have been charged in connection with the singer’s death, but Cassidy is not one of them. Yet, that hasn’t stopped a faction of enraged fans from publicly condemning her, hurling accusations, and proclaiming, “It’s your fault!”

Amid the chaos, those close to Kate Cassidy fear that the weight of the online harassment could push her to a dangerous place. “These cyber cranks need to give her a break or she will be pushed into a very dangerous place mentally,” a source warned.

