The 2025 Oscars delivered no shortage of drama, but one of the night’s most talked-about moments came when Demi Moore, expected by many to clinch the Best Actress award for The Substance, lost out to rising star Mikey Madison. A lip reader has now revealed the Hollywood veteran’s unfiltered, one-word reaction that spoke volumes without needing further explanation.

Demi Moore’s One-Word Reaction That Said It All

As the camera captured the announcement, Moore, 62, uttered a single word, “Nice.” But there was no accompanying smile. Instead, her body language suggested that “her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it.”

Demi’s reaction was so painful to watch, you can see she was completely shocked, that was her award, it was her time, and the Academy took it away from her. Gosh I am so furious. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/aHYr7aHbz0 — Ricardo (@dashlandom) March 3, 2025

Moore, who had already won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in The Substance, had been the frontrunner heading into the ceremony. Fans were convinced this would finally be her moment to take home an Oscar. But when Madison’s name was called for her performance in Anora, it was clear from Moore’s reaction that the outcome stung.

An insider shared that she was “obviously furious” and that her one-word response was a “sarcastic take on the gong decision.” Moore faced off against Madison, Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Cynthia Erivo for the coveted award.

Demi Moore Reportedly Devastated With Her Oscars Loss

Another insider said the heartbroken actress “was really hopeful that she had secured this win.” They said, “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award.”

However, she was “thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated for this award.” “But of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called,” they added.

Mikey Madison’s Big Moment And A Tribute to Her Character

Madison’s win was a significant moment in its own right. At just 25, she became one of the youngest Best Actress winners in recent history. Her performance as a Brooklyn escort navigating a whirlwind marriage to a Russian oligarch’s son had captivated audiences.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, she honored the s*x worker community and paid tribute to her fellow nominees, including Moore. “I also just want to, again, recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will. Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally,” she said. “All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.”

Mikey Madison honoring sex workers in her Best Actress Oscar speech! “I want to again recognize and honor the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally. The women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community have been one of the highlights of… pic.twitter.com/3SThxAWekO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

She concluded her speech by recognizing her fellow nominees, including Moore. Madison said, “I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true, I’m probably going to wake up tomorrow. Thank you so much, Sean (Baker – Anora’s director), I adore you. This is all because of you. Thank you.”

Fans Outraged With Demi Moore’s Heartbreak

Meanwhile, Moore’s supporters took to social media to vent their frustrations. Many felt their favorite had been “snubbed” and called the decision a reflection of Hollywood’s disregard for older actresses.

One fan wrote, “I am sad for Demi Moore. I think conveying an emotion with no dialogue but with facial expressions is the hardest. She deserved it. This is the worst case scenario of life imitating art.”

I am sad for Demi Moore. I think conveying an emotion with no dialogue but with facial expressions is the hardest. She deserved it. This is the worst case scenario of life imitating art https://t.co/eF4Xxs5TiD — J 🐝 🍷 🐉 (@Cyberwon1) March 3, 2025

Another added, “Demi Moore was absolutely snubbed and the Oscars proved they don’t take older women seriously.” A third commented, “Sorry I can’t talk, I’m devastated Demi Moore didn’t win Best Actress at the Oscars.” And a fourth simply said, “Demi Moore robbed.”

sorry i can’t talk i’m devastated demi moore didn’t win best actress at the oscars — Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) March 3, 2025

Despite the upset, Moore remained a focal point of the night. Industry figures flocked to her side at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, offering admiration and support. It wasn’t the fairytale ending she had hoped for, but if the outpouring of love was any indication, her performance in The Substance had already cemented its legacy.

