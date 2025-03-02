Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Awards is just a few hours away, and there is nail-biting tension among cinema enthusiasts. This year’s films and nominations showcase various movies and performances. It is tough to pick the best among them, but a duty is a duty, so here we are. We have picked the top few awards at the Oscars 2025. From Demi Moore to Zoe Saldana, Anora, and Conclave, they are the hot picks and have won several prestigious trophies this award season.

The Oscars 2025 is quite unpredictable, but we are sure Demi Moore has the highest chance of winning the Best Actress Award at the 97th Academy Award for her performance in The Substance. It is a body horror movie that did a commendable job at the cinemas, becoming a box office success. It revived Moore’s acting career and is one of the most notable turning points ever. The film’s success signifies a pivotal moment in cinema, where genre boundaries are transcended, industry norms are challenged, and audiences are invited to engage with content that mirrors and critiques societal issues.

The Best Actor category is dicey as several actors have taken home the trophy this award season. For example, Adrien Brody won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards 2025 for his performance in The Brutalist. Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet took home the SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown. Therefore, there is a chance for Timothee to win the Oscar 2025 Best Actor. However, Ralph Fiennes is also a worthy nominee.

Let’s check out our picks for the Oscars 2025’s big 6 categories –

1. Best Picture

Nominees

Anora – Predicted Winner

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two”

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

2. Best Director

Nominees

Sean Baker [Anora] – Predicted Winner

Brady Corbet [The Brutalist]

James Mangold [A Complete Unknown]

Jacques Audiard [Emilia Perez]

Coralie Fargeat [The Substance]

3. Best Actor

Nominees

Adrien Brody for “The Brutalist” – Predicted Winner

Timothée Chalamet for “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo for “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes for “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan for “The Apprentice”

4. Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón for “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison for “Anora”

Demi Moore for “The Substance” – Predicted Winner

Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here”

5. Best Supporting Actress

Nominees

Monica Barbaro for “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande for “Wicked”

Felicity Jones for “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini for “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña for “Emilia Pérez – Predicted Winner

6. Best Supporting Actor

Nominees

Yura Borisov for “Anora”

Kieran Culkin for “A Real Pain” – Predicted Winner

Edward Norton for “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce for “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong for “The Apprentice”

Emilia Perez has the most nominations, 13, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, 10 each.

Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana have won significant awards in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, from the Golden Globes to the SAG Awards. They are also the strongest contenders for the 97th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2025 will take place on Sunday. They will honor 23 categories for films released in 2024. The event will be held at the Dolby Theatre in LA and streamed on Hulu.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 North America Box Office: Set To Enter The All Time Top-10 Highest-Grossing Non-English Animations List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News