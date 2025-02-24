The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards was held on February 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Several A-list celebrities, including Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande were at the event, making it a star-studded affair. While everyone looked stunning, Millie Bobby Brown appeared with her husband Jake Bongiovi, and turned every head at the ceremony.

The couple walked in style, and while Jake looked dapper in a simple but charismatic black suit, the Stranger Things actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. She came as a rep from the French Luxury brand. Now, we cannot stop gushing about her lookbook. So, we have to decode her look. Scroll ahead.

Millie Bobby Brown wore a Louis Vuitton peachy dress with a double fluid satin gown that featured a cowl neckline and backless detailing. The dress had spaghetti straps running over her shoulder and the lustrous trail fell over the ground in a beautiful mermaid-y shape. However, what made her look a little out of the box was her hairdo. The Damsel actress rocked her blonde hair with the peach-hued outfit and pulled it in a sleek updo, leaving a single strand of hair in a soft curl that made her whole attire look put together.

For accessories, she chose to go with a pair of dainty diamond circular studs and flaunted her wedding ring like a loved wife. Millie opted for a glam look, including a glowy base, structured brows, contoured and blushed cheeks, soft smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, and completed it with a nude lip shade which she accentuated with a brown lip liner.

But, it was Millie Bobby Brown’s stunning shoes with gold accents that made her whole getup look glamorous. The Enola Holmes actress’ footwear featured an almond toe design and a minimalist horizontal strap across her foot. Though most of the parts of her shoes were hidden inside her long gown, the metallic shoes grabbed many eyeballs.

Millie Bobby Brown walked hand-in-hand with Jake Bongiovi, who wore a black suit and paired it with a crisp white shirt, a black tie, and black pants. They definitely raised the fashion bar on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2025.

The 2025 SAG Awards aired on Netflix on February 23, 2025, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET. The award ceremony was live-streamed on the popular platform direct from the venue. Kristen Bell hosted the event. The winners of the SAG Awards are voted by actors who are from the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, short for SAG-AFTRA.

Well, what are your thoughts about Millie Bobby Brown’s blonde hair and peachy look at the SAG Awards?

