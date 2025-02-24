George Clooney is one of Hollywood’s most revered actors, known for his demeanor, versatility, and performances in films like Ocean’s Eleven, Michael Clayton, and Up in the Air. However, despite his impressive filmography, one role remains a sore spot for him: his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in Batman & Robin (1997). Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film took a campy approach to The Dark Knight, a stark contrast to the brooding tone set by Tim Burton’s earlier Batman films.

Although Clooney acknowledged that the film was not well-received and even apologized, his role as Batman remains a talking point. Interestingly, the actor now actively avoids discussing it with his young son, fearing that it would ruin his credibility. Despite being a household name and an Oscar-winning actor, Clooney jokingly admits that his son would lose all respect for him if he discovered that his father once played Batman in what many consider one of the franchise’s weakest installments.

George Clooney’s Son’s Favorite Superhero Is Batman

In a candid conversation with The New York Times, Clooney revealed that his son is a massive Batman fan, yet he chooses not to disclose his own history with the role. Recalling an interaction, he said, “My son’s favorite hero is Batman. I’m like, ‘You know I was Batman.’ He’s like, ‘Not really.’ I go, ‘You have no idea how right you are.’ If he knew that I was that Batman, he’d never have respect for me.”

The lighthearted confession aligns with how Clooney has spoken about Batman & Robin over the years. Unlike other actors who take criticism of their work personally, Clooney has repeatedly poked fun at himself, even publicly apologizing for the film’s shortcomings. At one point, he humorously advised Ben Affleck not to take on the role, claiming, “I destroyed the franchise.”

Despite the film’s reputation, George Clooney’s acting career remained unscathed. He built an impressive filmography, winning multiple accolades and becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. However, it’s clear that when it comes to Batman & Robin, he’d rather keep that part of his past buried, at least where his son is concerned.

