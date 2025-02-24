SAG Awards 2025: As the award season continues, we are witnessing yet another award ceremony: the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This honors the best achievements in film and television performances for 2024. From Daniel Craig and Timothee Chalamet to Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, all are nominated in separate categories, and they looked a million dollars on the red carpet. Hence, we are here to discuss some of the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet. Selena Gomez once again ate with her red carpet look, and the Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan stole our attention with her stunning look. Scroll below to check out.

1. Ariana Grande

The Wicked Star is wearing Loewe, a soft pink off-the-shoulder floor-length gown with floral detailing all over. Ariana Grande sported a choker and dainty earrings with the outfit, along with a cocktail ring. See the picture here:

2. Demi Moore

Will Demi Moore win the SAG Award 2025 for The Substance in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role tonight? She looked stunning in her black Bottega Veneta ensemble, which features a leather corset paired with a statement necklace.

Demi Moore has arrived at the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/btIlRDUAf4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 24, 2025

3. Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet wore a black leather jacket, matching pants, and a bright green shirt underneath. He was here to make a fashion statement.

Wake up it's Timothée Chalamet pic.twitter.com/2SM9u9QgKF — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

4. Selena Gomez

Wearing Celine in the color black. She is wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired the fitted gown with multiple rings and statement danglers. Her bold red lips complimented her whole look.

5. Andrew Scott

The British star has been stealing hearts for years, and his fashion game was also on point this time. He wears a black and white checkered blazer, pants, and a classic white shirt.

6. Cynthia Erivo

Erivo looked Wicked in her vintage Givenchy Haute Couture. The silver attire featured a dramatic collar and sleeves with fringe detailing. She is not only an outstanding actress, but her taste in fashion is equally commendable.

7. Nicola Coughlan

The Bridgerton star wore a sea green outfit with black gloves and black heels. The actress looked elegant in her simple yet chic look.

8. Drew Starkey

Drew makes a statement with his long polka-dot tie, which he pairs with a blue blazer, light blue shirt, and beige pants.

9. Anna Sawai

The Shogun star wears a red and black dual-toned strapless gown that perfectly flaunts her figure. She accessorizes with silver and diamond pieces of jewelry. She won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Shogun.

10. Luke Newton

Another Bridgerton on this list is Luke Newton, who looked delish in an all-black ensemble with a matching scarf. He is the moment at the SAG Awards 2025.

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, aka SAG 2025, is live streaming on Netflix. For more updates on the awards show, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: A$AP Rocky Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Much Fortune Rihanna’s Partner Has Accumulated In His Career So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News