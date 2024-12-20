The DC Universe is shifting gears, and James Gunn is behind the wheel. But amid all the shake-ups, one burning question has kept fans guessing: will Robert Pattinson’s The Batman don the DCU cape or stick to his Gotham noir roots? Gunn has finally spilled the tea—and it’s as intriguing as the Dark Knight himself.
Gunn, now steering the DCU ship with Peter Safran, has big plans for Phase One, cheekily titled “Gods and Monsters.” It all started with the adult-animated Creature Commandos and promises a robust lineup, including Waller, Booster Gold, and Superman: Legacy. Yet, while Superman’s fate is locked, the decision to keep Matt Reeves’ The Batman outside the DCU remains deliberate. Gunn broke it down in a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying, “I’ve contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything. I talk about everything.”
Ultimately, the choice wasn’t just Gunn’s. Matt Reeves, the mastermind behind the neo-noir vision of The Batman, preferred to keep his gritty, standalone world separate. Gunn agreed, noting that this approach opens up endless possibilities for storytelling. “I’m committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories,” Gunn shared. He’s all about the creative freedom to play, adding, “We want to tell a story where Superman is very different. It’s a Red Son story. Whatever. I think that’s part of the fun of DC.”
Gunn’s explanation might sting a little for fans hoping to see Pattinson’s Batman rubbing shoulders with Superman or Wonder Woman. But separating the DCU from Elseworlds—a concept well-loved in DC comics—has perks. Gunn highlighted that DC’s strength lies in its ability to explore multiple universes and perspectives, much more so than its Marvel counterpart.
And for Reeves? Keeping Batman in his sandbox means staying true to his vision of Gotham. Bringing the brooding Caped Crusader into a shared DCU would shift the tone and lock Pattinson into a string of interconnected projects. For now, Reeves and Pattinson seem perfectly content navigating Gotham’s dark alleys solo.
Meanwhile, Gunn has many ideas for the DCU’s future Dark Knight. He hinted at a fresh Batman narrative that dives deep into the character’s family dynamics—specifically, his bond with his son and future Robin, Damian Wayne. It’s a story arc already sparking excitement, even if it means we won’t see a Pattinson-Cavill crossover soon.
As The Batman Part II gears up for production next year, rumors are swirling about its villain and storyline. But one thing’s clear: Gotham’s favorite vigilante will remain Reeves’ gritty crime-fighting detective.
Gunn’s approach to storytelling—balancing interconnected DCU tales with standalone Elseworlds gems—proves he’s willing to think outside the Batcave. Whether Batman stays in Gotham’s shadows or someday ventures into DCU territory, the possibilities are endless. For fans, the real fun will be watching it all unfold.
