The DC Universe is shifting gears, and James Gunn is behind the wheel. But amid all the shake-ups, one burning question has kept fans guessing: will Robert Pattinson’s The Batman don the DCU cape or stick to his Gotham noir roots? Gunn has finally spilled the tea—and it’s as intriguing as the Dark Knight himself.

Gunn, now steering the DCU ship with Peter Safran, has big plans for Phase One, cheekily titled “Gods and Monsters.” It all started with the adult-animated Creature Commandos and promises a robust lineup, including Waller, Booster Gold, and Superman: Legacy. Yet, while Superman’s fate is locked, the decision to keep Matt Reeves’ The Batman outside the DCU remains deliberate. Gunn broke it down in a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying, “I’ve contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything. I talk about everything.”

Ultimately, the choice wasn’t just Gunn’s. Matt Reeves, the mastermind behind the neo-noir vision of The Batman, preferred to keep his gritty, standalone world separate. Gunn agreed, noting that this approach opens up endless possibilities for storytelling. “I’m committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories,” Gunn shared. He’s all about the creative freedom to play, adding, “We want to tell a story where Superman is very different. It’s a Red Son story. Whatever. I think that’s part of the fun of DC.”