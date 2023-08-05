The DC Universe has been going through huge changes, and it began with the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads. Dwayne Johnson, who made his DCEU debut with Black Adam, got pulled into many controversies, especially for bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman. Now, the actor has once again reflected on that time and what went wrong. Scroll below to get the deets.

Johnson’s superhero film came out in 2022, and it received mixed reviews from the audience, but out and out, it was The Rock’s film, and he did it well to promote it, but things did not pan out in his favour. But bringing back Cavill for the post-credit sure gave hope among fans, only to get shattered soon after Gunn and Safran took over the DCU.

Dwayne Johnson, aka Black Adam, in an interview on Peacock and Kevin Hart’s Hart to Hart, opened up about how his DC film caught up in the changing leadership. He said, “I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership, and at that time, we were creating Black Adam, developing it, shooting Black Adam, getting knocked back down because of COVID, the shutdowns, got back up.”

The former WWE star continued, “There was so many changes in leadership, and, as you know, anytime you have a company of that size and magnitude that’s a publicly traded company, and you have all of those changes in leadership. You have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with.”

Dwayne Johnson concluded by saying, “So, I think Black Adam was one of those movies that got caught in that web of new leadership, and you know, that will always be one of the biggest mysteries, I think. Not only for me on our end but also throughout our business because that’s a Kevin [Hart] question, but that was a question out of Wall Street; that was a question out of Hollywood.”

“Like, ‘Wait a second. You had the biggest opening of your career’—sure, no China; that could have been 100, maybe 200 more million dollars. You’re establishing a new superhero. You want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill. The world went crazy, and we also created a diverse superhero movie. We had just men and women of colour in Black Adam 2 as well.”

Dwayne Johnson was held responsible by many fans for the ousting of Henry Cavill from the DC Universe after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. What are your thoughts on Dwayne’s comments? Tell us in the comments.

