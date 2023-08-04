Many actors have essayed the part of the Caped Crusader in the DCU, and actor Ben Affleck is just one of them. Ben played the role of Batman in several of the studio’s superhero films, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as cameos in Suicide Squad and The Flash. As per reports, he was supposed to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ (it featured Robert Pattinson in the titular role) but backed out of the project.

But why did he not want to play the part again? In 2020, the actor spilled the beans and revealed the real reason behind hanging up the cape. Scroll below to read all about it.

During an interview with The New York Times in 2020, Ben Affleck broke his silence and revealed why he stepped away from playing Batman again. He shared, “I showed somebody The Batman script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again’.”

In the same conversation, Ben Affleck revealed that he “drank relatively normally,” but things got out of control as his marriage with Jennifer Garner crumbled. The ‘Good Will Hunting’ star said, “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.”

He continued, “You’re trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s*x or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That’s at least what happened to me.”

