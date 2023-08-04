Kevin Hart can tickle your funny bone at any time of the day. There is no denying that he is a hardworking chap, and the same was shared in the Netflix original docuseries, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”. However, the series dug deeper into his personal life, and a lesser-known fact was brought to light. His wife, Eniko Harris, once caught him cheating on her in Las Vegas when she was eight months pregnant.

The stand-up comedian and actor did not shy away from highlighting some key moments from his life. The six-episode series shows how Hart became the man who sells out stadiums and manages to be a good father and husband.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the episode titled ‘What Happened In Vegas’, Harris explains how she found out the truth of her cheating husband Kevin Hart. She explains, “I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at that time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant and I was having breakfast and I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I just kept saying, ‘How the f––- did you let that happen?'”

Kevin Hart and his wife share a daughter together. Eniko Harris further explained the cheating affected him. She explains, “You publicly humiliated me. Everything is on Instagram, everything is on social media. So it was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you want to do, I don’t want to be a part of that.”

To make matters worse, Harris was eight months pregnant and she was worried that all this stress could affect their child. But being the strong person she is, she did not give up on her Kevin Hart. She explains, “It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it. I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

Since then, Kevin Hart and her wife have been leading a fulfilling life.

What do you think about this scandalous revelation? Let us know and stay tuned for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Eminem Was Once Sued By His Own Mother For $10 Million For Defaming Her In Songs Like ‘My Name Is’ & ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’, Claiming She Was A Heavy Drug User

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News