Will Aishwarya Rai make it in Hollywood? This was a question on everyone’s mind when the diva entered the global diaspora to make the world believe in Indian talent. She was the first true-blue global star in every sense and had offers knocking at her door after she won the title of Miss World. But the only question at that time in the Industry’s mind was – Will she make it? Aishwarya was offered great deals but while her Film career did not bloom, she was a global icon with brand endorsements.

It was while she was taking small steps towards Hollywood, she was judged by the fraternity. Some were brutal with their opinions and others were hopeful but the bottom line was, all of them were dicey about Aishwarya’s career in Hollywood.

Karan Johar once took the privilege of having a poll on the actress’s career and he asked every guest who appeared on his show a question – Will Aishwarya Rai make it in Bollywood? 14 Indian celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Sushmita Sen, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha De, Bipasha Basu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi were asked the question and mostly answered in negatives.

While Zayed Khan was sure, Fardeen Khan wanted a fair chance for her. Hrithik Roshan was too confused, while Farhan Akhtar saw the signs of acceptance. Ekta Kapoor and Sushmita Sen hoped she does while Shobha De was blunt enough to confirm in negative. Even Sanjay Dutt was hopeful but did not think she would.

However, there were sympathy votes for Aishwarya Rai. Ekta Kapoor said, “I don’t know if she will, but I’ll pray for her because my first assignment as a flunky was with her, and she was awesome to me.” Shabana Azmi said, It is for her to decide if she wants to go there or she feels secure here. I think she has got what it takes!” Sushmita Sen was brutal and said, “She has been put up there as someone who will take Bollywood into Hollywood and for everyone’s sake I hope she does!”

Even Shobha De had a brutal answer when she said, “Hollywood had a lot of pale-skinned women with amazing figures and perhaps better talent. Bipasha Basu hoped that she does since “None of us have done it and the fact that she is doing it. She has my vote.” Farhan Akhtar said, “All the signs of her acceptance are there so if anything could go wrong, it will be from her end.”

Amitabh Bachchan said, “She will go to a certain distance and then hit the glass ceiling.” Abhishek Bachchan was very confident that Aishwarya Rai will make it in Hollywood and he said in the affirmative, “Yes!”

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the video clip. A shocked Hrithik made a Redditor say, “Yeah……..possibly…….depends………..sure why not she will” LMAOO hrithik pls I can’t deal anymore” Another comment said, “For a minute I was surprised with Sanjay Dutt’s response, until he followed it up with I don’t think so lol. That Hrithik tried and failed with Kites later makes this interaction even more disappointing. Not so lovely response, Hrithik. Expected bakwaas responses from others not him.”

